Friday, 7:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Jose Berrios (8-3, 2.84 ERA) vs. TBA

Saturday, 3:12 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Michael Pineda (4-4, 5.02) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (3-6, 5.91)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • FSN, 830-AM: RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 4.21) vs. Lucas Giolito (10-2, 2.87)

Twins: The Twins are 26-14 on the road. … They have the fewest remaining off-days of any major league team, and have only four home games in the next 19 days. … Through 80 games the Twins have scored 114 more runs than through 80 in 2018. … CF Byron Buxton (wrist), IF Ehire Adrianza (gastrointestinal issues) and utility man Marwin Gonzalez (hamstring) could come off the 10-day injured list during the series. … Berrios makes his final start before the All-Star pitchers are named Sunday. He has 13 quality starts this season, and is 8-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 10 career starts vs. the White Sox.

White Sox: SS Tim Anderson, hitting .317, is out because of an ankle injury, and 3B Yoan Moncada (right knee) is also unlikely to play. … Chicago (37-41) is cutting ties with DH Yonder Alonso. It will designate him for assignment after he hit .178 with seven homers in 67 games. … Giolito is a strong All-Star candidate, but has given up nine runs in his past two starts. He has 111 strikeouts in 91 innings. … C James McCann is hitting .328. … 1B Jose Abreu leads the team with 19 home runs and 59 RBI. … The White Sox are six games out of a wild-card spot.Chris Miller