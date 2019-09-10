Byron Buxton will miss the remainder of the Twins season because of shoulder surgery.

The Twins put Buxton on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, a day after he flew to California to have his left shoulder examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Surgery was set for this afternoon in Los Angeles to repair the labrum with a recovery time of five to six months.

Buxton suffered a subluxation — a dislocation of the shoulder joint — colliding with the outfield wall in Miami on Aug. 1. His comeback attempts, during a minor league rehab assignment and five games with the Twins as a defensive replacement and pinch runner, were short-circuited by shoulder discomfort when he tried to swing a bat.

The 25-year-old center fielder played in only 87 games this season, hitting .262 with 30 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs.

The Twins replaced Buxton on the 40-man roster with infielder Ronald Torreyes. Torreyes, a former major leaguer who was signed by the Twins in the offseason, hit .256 with 11 home runs in 79 games for Class AAA Rochester.

Pitcher Kyle Gibson was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after a flare-up with ulcerative colitis and will likely pitch Thursday.

Byron Buxton of the Twins got a hug from Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs before a preseason game on Aug. 18.

The Twins open a three-game series against the Washington Nationals tonight at Target Field.