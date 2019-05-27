Twins boast their best Memorial Day record

With their victory Sunday, the Twins set their team record for best winning percentage on the morning of Memorial Day. Six other Twins teams played .600 ball or better in that same stretch:

Year W-L Pct. Final record

2019 36-16 .692    —

1970 29-13 .690  98-64 (.605)

2001 32-16 .667  85-77 (.525)

1965 25-14 .641 102-60 (.630)

1972 21-12 .636  77-77 (.500)

1977 28-16 .636  84-77 (.522)

2010 30-20 .600  94-68 (.580)