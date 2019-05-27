Twins boast their best Memorial Day record

With their victory Sunday, the Twins set their team record for best winning percentage on the morning of Memorial Day. Six other Twins teams played .600 ball or better in that same stretch:

Year W-L Pct. Final record

2019 36-16 .692 —

1970 29-13 .690 98-64 (.605)

2001 32-16 .667 85-77 (.525)

1965 25-14 .641 102-60 (.630)

1972 21-12 .636 77-77 (.500)

1977 28-16 .636 84-77 (.522)

2010 30-20 .600 94-68 (.580)