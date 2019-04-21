– Rocco Baldelli worried about the wear and tear Saturday’s doubleheader might inflict on his team. So the Twins saved energy by jogging around the bases all night.

Eddie Rosario slugged three home runs on the day, Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz and Jonathan Schoop bashed a pair, and two of their teammates went deep, too, as the well-rested Twins crushed 11 home runs and swept a doubleheader from the Orioles, 6-5 and 16-7, at a bandbox called Camden Yards.

Rosario connected twice in Game 1 and hit an encore home run in Game 2, allowing him to tie Harmon Killebrew’s and Brian Dozier’s franchise record of five home runs in a three-game stretch. With his two-homer game against the Blue Jays on Thursday, Rosario also joined Kirby Puckett and Don Mincher as the only Twins ever to have back-to-back two-homer games.

“I don’t know how you can get much hotter,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the left fielder, whose nine home runs are also two more than any Twin has ever hit in a season’s first 18 games. But Rosario’s torrid pace is heating up his teammates, too: With 32 homers already this year, they are on pace to hit 288 and obliterate the franchise home-run record of 225, set in 1963.

That was the same year — Aug. 29, 1963, to be exact — that the Twins last hit eight homers in a game, too. Garver, Cruz and Schoop all connected twice (although Schoop’s second one came with first baseman Chris Davis on the mound), Rosario added another one, and C.J. Cron lined a screamer into the left-field seats.

It wasn’t just the Twins playing Home Run Derby, though. Baltimore crushed three home runs in the first game — and had a fourth robbed by Rosario’s leaping catch — and three more in the second, meaning the teams combined to deposit 16 balls over Camden Yards’ fences.

Jonathan Schoop, left, is congratulated by Eddie Rosario, center, and Nelson Cruz after hitting a three-run home run against the Orioles in the fourth inning of the second game of a doubleheader.

Jose Berrios and Martin Perez each allowed four runs over six innings, contributions that felt much stronger than the numbers say, given the shooting-gallery feel of the day. Probably most important for a team with several games to make up after seven days off already, they prevented the bullpen from being overtaxed.

“A doubleheader for a grown man is a little different than a doubleheader for a Little League kid who runs out there and feels great after playing two games,” Baldelli said. “Over the course of a long season, those days can beat you up.”

Rosario did his best to beat up the Orioles practically by himself. In Game 1, a makeup of Friday night’s rainout, he homered twice, stretched a single into a double, helped throw a runner out at the plate and in the sixth inning and timed his leap and snagged a potential Davis home run at the top of the wall, a critical play in what turned out to be a one-run game.

“He’s really thinking about his defense a lot,” Baldelli said. “He’s taking pride in it. You can see what kind of athlete he is, the way that he goes after balls.”

His first homer of the day, off a two-strike fastball from Orioles righthander Dan Straily, landed more than 400 feet away into the stands in right-center. It came with an exclamation point, too: Willians Astudillo followed it with one of his own, drilling a pitch over the left-field wall. It was Astudillo’s second home run of the season, and both have come back-to-back with a teammate.

It’s quite a turnaround for a player who started the season with 14 hitless at-bats. “I don’t think Eddie got down on himself in any way when the hits weren’t falling,” Baldelli said. “The guy has about as confident approach of any player that I’ve ever seen. He’s going to be fine; he knows he’s going to be fine no matter what. Regardless of what kind of start or finish or anything in between, he’s going to be OK.”