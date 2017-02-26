Gallery: Fans made their way toward CenturyLink Sports Complex for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals.

Gallery: Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier (2) singled to right field in the bottom of the third inning.

Twins starting pitcher Trevor May warmed up between the first and the second innings Sunday.

– After spending a chunk of 2015 and all of 2016 as a reliever, righthander Trevor May is a starter again. And he couldn't be happier.

"I'm going to prove that I'm a big league pitcher, and that's where I belong," May said. "I add significant value to a big league team, namely this team. I'm ready to get this thing going."

May on Sunday went 1⅔ innings during the Twins' 5-2 victory over the Nationals at Hammond Stadium. He threw mostly fastballs but mixed in some curveballs and was pleased with the results.

He's working on his repertoire as he attempts to make the starting rotation out of camp. He was moved to the bullpen during their 2015 season out of necessity and flourished. He began last season as a reliever but was 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA and battled back problems for most of the season. It was afterward where he discovered that he had a stress fracture in his back.

He went through rehabilitation, altered his mechanics and feels like a new man this year. He got the first two outs of the first but loaded the bases on a single and two walks. But he fired a 94 miles per hour fastball by Matt Skole to end the inning. He then got the first two outs of the second before reaching his pitch limit.

"It felt as good as I could have asked for, to be honest," he said.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) celebrated with teammates after scoring a run off a hit by shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) in the bottom of the second inning Sunday.

Being a reliever is not how May envisioned his career. He feels he has the pitches and the durability to excel at it and intends to prove it in camp. He acknowledged that remaining a starter could mean that he could start at Class AAA Rochester if he doesn't crack the Twins rotation.

"Nothing has been said along those lines," May said, "but logic speaks to that being a definite possibility. But don't mess around if you don't have to mess around."

