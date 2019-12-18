Twin Metals Minnesota submitted its official mining plan to state and federal regulators Wednesday, becoming the second firm to propose copper-nickel mining on the Iron Range and launching the regulatory process for a mine that could alter forever the country’s most visited wilderness and the communities surrounding it.

The prospect of hard-rocking mining so close to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — a pristine network of lakes, wetlands and boreal forest — has alarmed environmentalists and regular citizens alike, producing the most sustained environmental debate Minnesota has seen in a generation. The company, a subsidiary of Chilean mining giant Antofagasta, and its supporters insist that the mine’s economic benefits outweigh the environmental risks and that it can operate safely.

In a briefing before submitting the plan, Twin Metals Chief Regulatory Officer Julie Padilla called the proposal a “big milestone” for the company, but another step in a long regulatory journey that could take years.

“It’s another day in a long range of work for this project,” Padilla said.

When pressed, Padilla would not guarantee that the mine will never affect the Boundary Waters.

“It’s difficult to answer that question right now,” Padilla said. “There’s a lot of modeling work left to be done. We are far enough away from the [protected wilderness] that we are confident that we can sufficiently protect the Boundary Waters.”

“I can guarantee that in order for Twin Metals to get permitted, we will have to meet or exceed all state and federal standards that are in place,” she said.

The plan is now in the hands of the Minnesota Department of Resources (DNR) and the federal Bureau of Land Management. The DNR has created a project site for the public at twinmetals.mn.gov/

If the DNR deems the application complete, then the agency will begin preparing an environmental-impact statement, or EIS, an in-depth independent review expected to take years. State officials said last month that they will conduct their own environmental review, separate from a similar federal study, in part because the Trump Administration recently placed sharp new constraints on such federal reviews.

“The credibility of the EIS process for the Twin Metals proposal is critical to Minnesotans,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a news release Wednesday. “The DNR is committed to a rigorous, transparent, and neutral review of the proposal, based on science and applicable state law.”

The statement went on to say that the DNR will assess the proposal to see if it contains basic information necessary to start the “scoping” for the environmental review.

One key to the completeness verdict could be information from a U.S. Forest Service study commissioned by the Obama administration to examine the impact of hard-rock mining in the same watershed as the Boundary Waters. That study was aborted shortly before completion after President Donald Trump took office, and its findings have never been released, despite multiple requests from members of Congress such as Minnesota Rep. Betty McCollum and news organizations including the Star Tribune.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, DNR Deputy Commissioner Barb Naramore reiterated that the DNR will ask the federal agencies for the missing information if it is not included in the Twin Metals’ submittal.

“We will determine over the course of several months whether we have the information needed for the scoping process,” Naramore said.

Twin Metals spokeswoman Kathy Graul said the Twin Metals submission follows “well established rules and guidelines,” adding, “We are not in possession of any federal data collected by the agencies during previous studies.”

On Tuesday, former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr held a news conference and asked Gov. Tim Walz to stop the mine. He said Minnesota’s “check-the-box” process for reviewing and permitting such industrial facilities is too narrow and was never designed to protect fragile and unique natural resources such as the Boundary Waters.

Jobs For Minnesotans, an advocate for copper-nickel mining in Minnesota, issued a letter Wednesday saying supporters are excited, and welcome the Twin Metals mine. The statement was signed by more than 60 businesses, labor and community organizations and local government leaders, including 19 Iron Range mayors.

“This project has the potential to help revitalize the economy of northeastern Minnesota by creating more than 700 high-wage mining jobs plus more than 1,400 spinoff jobs in the region,” the statement said. “We also believe Minnesota is on the cusp of a new era of advanced mining technology, backed by a commitment to responsible environmental practices in one of the most mineral-rich areas in the world.”

25-year life span

The proposal submitted Wednesday is not expected to fundamentally change the basic configuration of the mine that Twin Metals has described in the past. The underground mine in Superior National Forest near Birch Lake, a reservoir near Ely, would employ about 765 people, produce 20,000 tons of ore a day and run for 25 years.

The company has described the mine as a gateway to the “green economy,” as the copper, nickel and other precious metals mined are used in a wide range of products such as housing, electronics and electric vehicles.

The processed mine waste, a key element of mining projects, would be piled in a mound on 430 acres adjacent to the mine.

Twin Metals had initially proposed storing the waste as wet processed tailings in a dam some miles away near Babbitt, Minn. That spot is in the St. Louis River Watershed, which drains to Lake Superiors not into the Boundary Waters. Last summer the company shifted gears and said it would store the mine waste close to the mine, and use a method known as dry stack storage, in which waste is drained and compressed into fine sandlike particles and piled in big a mound atop a liner.

The tailings mound would require a lease or a land exchange, Padilla said.

Padilla described the location switch as completely voluntary and the best option for the project. Catastrophic collapses of tailings dams elsewhere in recent years increased pressure on the mining industry to shift to dry stacking, which is considered safer and more environmentally-friendly. “This is the direction of the industry,” she said.

DNR assistant commissioner Jess Richards said that when Twin Metals informally proposed placing the tailings dam in the other watershed, the agency brought up the Great Lakes Compact, a multistate agreement to control how water in the greater basin is used.

“DNR informed Twin Metals that any diversion of water from the Lake Superior watershed to the Rainy River watershed, for industrial purposes, would be prohibited by the Great Lakes Compact,” Richards said. He added that the DNR doesn’t know if that information influenced Twin Metals’ decision to move the waste site.

Padilla insisted it did not.

History of spills

Mining involves extracting ore with precious metals from tons of sulfur-bearing rock, a process that generates sulfuric acid when the sulfur is exposed to oxygen and water, and can leach heavy metals such as mercury and arsenic into the groundwater, lakes and rivers. High concentrations can be lethal to wildlife.

Hard-rock mines have a long history of pollution violations, and most American copper mines are in the more arid western United States. A study of 14 U.S. copper mines found that all had suffered spills or released contaminants, and that nearly all of them resulted in significant water impacts. Some of them will leach acid mine drainage into the surrounding landscape forever.

Padilla has insisted that the Twin Metals mine will not generate acid mine drainage because the type of rock being mined has a low sulfur content, the underground area being mined is relatively dry and the crushed rock will not be transported to the surface but remain underground where it’s less likely to leak pollutants.

DNR regulatory review is not the only hurdle facing Twin Metals. It faces a significant legal challenge in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year a group of Minnesota businesses and conservation groups sued both the U.S. Department of Interior and Twin Metals, asking a federal judge to rule that the Trump administration wrongly reinstated two mineral leases for Twin Metals after the Obama administration had rejected them. If the judge decided to nullify the leases, it could kill the mine project and spark more lawsuits.

Oral arguments in that case are scheduled for Dec. 20.