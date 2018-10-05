FAIR

25th Annual Prints & Drawings Fair

Minneapolis Institute of Art (2400 Third Ave. S, Mpls)

Preview party: Fri., Oct. 5, from 5:30-9 p.m.

Fair: Sat., Oct 6 & Sun., Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Curator-led tour: Sat., Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. Artist talk with Stacey Davidson: Sat., Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. Artist talk with Drew Peterson: Sun., Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Publications and dealers from around the country gather at the 25th edition of the Prints & Drawings Fair in Minneapolis. Check out prints from Flowers Gallery (New York & London), Mary Ryan Gallery (NY), Galerie Myrtis (Baltimore), Paulson Fontaine Press (Berkeley, CA) and Wingate Studio (Hinsdale, NH), to name a few. The fair is free, but the preview party, held on Fri., Oct 5 from 5:30-9 p.m., requires tickets that cost $125 for the public, $85 for prints & drawings affinity group members.

PERFORMANCE

Mill City gets lit

Sat., Oct. 6, from 8-9 p.m.

Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Mpls.

Free.

The lights will be on Saturday night at the Mill City Museum, but not because the Washburn “A” Mill suddenly started working again. Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter and his daughter, Céline, are visiting Minnesota on their Light Art Grand Tour of the United States, and will light the museum and the adjacent Washburn-Crosby grain elevator. The art will be shown on the Mississippi River side of the museum, so it’s best to watch from the Minneapolis riverfront, Stone Arch Bridge or St. Anthony Main. This four-year project through all 50 states is now in its second year. It sheds light on historic U.S. monuments while fostering friendship with Hofstetter’s home country. (Grandtour-usa.ch or millcitymuseum.org)

Above: Yakut Boy with Husky, porcelain, overglaze painting. Sculptor S.B. Velikhova; painted by E.N. Lupanova. Lomonosov Porcelain Factory, Leningrad (1954 model). Gift of Susan Johnson, 2018.

ONGOING

A Country in Porcelain: Figurines from the Soviet Era

Museum of Russian Art, Lower Gallery (5500 Stevens Ave S, Mpls.) https://tmora.org

Opening reception: Sat., Sept. 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun.

More than 80 porcelain figurines of farmers, children, revolutionary sailors and Soviet Red Army soldiers come to life in this exhibition. Dating from the 1920s-1980s, they were produced in Soviet porcelain factories in Leningrad, Dulevo, Verbilki, and other regional centers. Exhibition ends Jan. 27, 2019.

ONGOING

Kealeboga Tlalang

Juxtaposition Arts (2007 Emerson Av. N., Mpls.)

Opening reception: Sat., Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thu.

South African artist Kealeboga Tlalang is Juxtaposition Arts’ first international artist in residence. In this exhibition, Tlalang uses mixed-media collage to explore the subtleties of the human face. His work is akin to portraiture, deciphering human expression by examining it closely, then representing it. Often his faces take the form of a panoply of colors that appear like gentle little brush strokes. Tlalang — whose exhibit is his first U.S. solo show — will also give an artist talk next week and is doing an art-making workshop with young artists in the JXTA Labs. Artist talk: Oct. 4. At 7 p.m. Exhibition ends Nov. 10. 612-588-1148 or juxtapositionarts.org.

Above: Wayne Thiebaud, Dark Chocolate, 2014, Direct gravure on paper, 9.5 x 10.75 inches, Edition of 35.

ONGOING

My Favorite Works of Art

Doug Flanders & Associates (818 W Lake St., Mpls.)

Gallery hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tues.-Sat. Closed Sun. & Mon.

Find art world big names like Andy Warhol, Picasso, Wayne Thiebaud and Jim Dine in this exhibition. The title says it all. Show ends Nov. 10.