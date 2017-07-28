Perhaps it’s because we just don’t want summer to end.

Twin Cities shoppers are expected to get started on back-to-school shopping later than their counterparts nationwide, according to a survey commissioned by Deloitte.

“Maybe we’re not ready for school season,” said Barb Renner, Minneapolis-based vice chairman and consumer products leader for Deloitte.

The delayed shopping trend is likely a reflection that school doesn’t generally start around the Twin Cities until after Labor Day, when some parts of the country are starting school next week.

Overall, 29 percent of Twin Cities respondents said they planned to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year. That aligns with the overall boost that retailers are expecting this back-to-school season, the biggest shopping period of the year after the holidays for many stores such as Minneapolis-based Target Corp.

Combined back-to-school and college spending this year is forecast to reach $83.6 billion this year, a more than 10 percent increase from last year, according to the National Retail Federation. Back-to-college spending is expected to reach an all-time high while back-to-school spending as a whole is expected to reach its second-highest level on record.

“Families are now in a state of mind where they feel a lot more confident about the economy,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “With stronger employment levels and a continued increase in wages, consumers are spending more and we are optimistic that they will continue to do so throughout the rest of the year.”

While 37 percent of families nationwide planned to do most of their shopping in July for notebooks, pencils and backpacks, only about 23 percent of the respondents in the Twin Cities said they planned to do so then. Seventy-five percent of those in the Twin Cities, compared to 58 percent nationwide, said they will wait until August to do their back-to-school shopping.

For Twin Cities shoppers, being procrastinators seems to pay off by being easier on the pocketbook.

“The study overall showed that people who start earlier spend more,” said Renner, adding that they spread their shopping over a longer period of time.

Twin Cities shoppers are expected to be a bit more frugal with their spending, planning to spend $492, or slightly less than the nationwide average of $501, according to Deloitte’s survey. Shoppers in the South were expected to spend the most with an average spend of $554. Those in the West were the lowest with $455.

The lower average spend is also a reflection that Twin Cities shoppers said they would spend less on technology this year than survey respondents elsewhere in the country. The survey didn’t delve into reasons why, but Renner noted that it could be because some families have already made such purchases in the past.

The Deloitte survey of 1,200 consumers nationwide included about 400 in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

