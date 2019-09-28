ANDOVER

AUG. 23

Theft. A Yeti brand tumbler was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13900 block of Ivywood Street.

AUG. 26

Underage consumption. An officer responded to a report of two teenagers stumbling in the road at Vale Street and 142nd Lane NW. It was determined that the girl and boy, both 14, were intoxicated and had been drinking at home while a parent was away. Their parents were contacted, and both juveniles were cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

CIRCLE PINES

AUG. 23

Check welfare. An officer responded to a report of a man riding a bicycle near County Road J and Indian Hills Drive. The 22-year-old man was found to be intoxicated and taken home.

EDINA

SEPT. 2

Underage consumption. A 17-year-old girl was cited for underage consumption in the 5100 block of Eden Avenue.

INDEPENDENCE

AUG. 31

Theft. Clothing and designer accessories valued at $18,000 were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle in the 4500 block of Eagle Ridge Court. The car had been at different locations around the Twin Cities over the course of several days, and it was unclear when or where the theft occurred.

LAUDERDALE

AUG. 23

Fraud. Police found credit cards not belonging to the occupants of a vehicle they had stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Hwy. 280 and Broadway Street. They contacted the owner of the credit cards, who said her purse had been snatched from her in Minneapolis. Officers arrested the 18-year-old man who had the cards on suspicion of financial transaction card fraud.

MAPLEWOOD

AUG. 19

Weapon violation. A tow-truck driver told police that while preparing to tow a vehicle, he took his handgun out of its holster and placed it on his dashboard because he felt intimidated by several people in the 2600 block of Ryan Drive. He said he never threatened anyone with the gun or pointed it at anybody. He was arrested after admitting he didn't have a permit to carry the firearm.

AUG. 24

Theft. A vehicle was broken into and a bag of cooking knives removed in the 2300 block of Stillwater Ave.

MINNETRISTA

AUG. 31

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Woodland Curve. They cited an 18-year-old man for underage consumption, a 17-year-old boy for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy for curfew violation.

NEW BRIGHTON

AUG. 30

Fraud. A counterfeit dollar bill was reportedly used in the 400 block of 10th Street.

PLYMOUTH

SEPT. 4

Weapon. An officer spotted a vehicle after hours in Mission Hills Park, 3955 Zachary Lane N. The officer searched the vehicle, found a handgun and arrested an 18-year-old Brooklyn Center man for a weapons violation.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 29

Drugs. A 57-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

RAMSEY

AUG. 27

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of an opossum stuck in a fence in the 5500 block of 150th Lane NW. and freed it.

Assist public. Officers responded to a report of two people stuck on the roof of a home in the 5700 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW. The caller's husband and an inspector were on the roof when the wind blew over the ladder, making it hard for them to get down. They were off the roof by the time the officers arrived.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 30

Theft. A 15-year-old New Hope girl and a 15-year-old Shakopee girl were cited for theft at Target, 1685 17th Av.

SEPT. 2

Assault. A 50-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for assault in the 2800 block of Wyndam Court.

