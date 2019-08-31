ANDOVER

AUG. 2

Theft. Landscaping plants were stolen from the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of 145th Lane NW.

Theft. A bicycle was stolen from the yard in the 14000 block of Crocus Street NW.

CHANHASSEN

AUG. 5

Drugs. A 20-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at county roads 61 and 101.

EAST BETHEL

AUG. 6

Theft. A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle in the 20200 block of Jackson Street NE.

HAM LAKE

AUG. 6

Theft. A golf cart was stolen from the 14900 block of Central Avenue NE.

JORDAN

JULY 30

Weapon. A 49-year-old man was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon, marijuana in a motor vehicle and drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop near 3rd and Broadway streets.

LAKE ELMO

JULY 18

Suspicious activity. Two people in a vehicle parked at 2:15 a.m. in a cemetery near Stillwater Boulevard and Little Bluestem Trail told a deputy they were playing a new version of Pokemon Go, apparently with a ­Harry Potter theme. They were given a ­verbal warning.

JULY 19

Suspicious activity. Authorities were unable to locate a man and child reportedly putting coins on railroad tracks in the area of 33rd Street and Lake Elmo Avenue.

MAHTOMEDI

JULY 25

Suspicious activity. A resident on Quail Street reported being awakened at 2 a.m. by a drilling noise and seeing someone in his driveway trying to steal the motor off his boat. He turned on his outside lights and the suspect fled into the nearby woods.

MAPLEWOOD

JULY 22

Theft. A man tried on a pair of $170 Nike shoes at the Foot Locker in the Maplewood Mall and then ran out without paying.

MAY TOWNSHIP

JULY 25

Animal complaint. A resident in the 14000 block of Old Guslander Trail reported that their neighbor’s dogs were loose and had killed two of their chickens. The neighbor agreed to replace the chickens.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 26

Traffic/warrant. A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and for displaying a stolen license plate after his vehicle was stopped in the area of County Road E and Stinson Boulevard.

NOWTHEN

AUG. 6

Theft. An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from the 6500 block of 185th Avenue NW.

PLYMOUTH

AUG. 5

Theft. A toolbox containing pet grooming supplies was stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Medicine Lake Drive W.

PRIOR LAKE

AUG. 7

Theft. An unlocked bicycle was stolen from Lunds & Byerlys, 16731 Hwy. 13.

RICHFIELD

AUG. 10

Lost children. Officers responded to a report of two small children who had walked away from their home in the 6200 block of Xerxes Avenue S. They were later found at Lunds & Byerlys.

AUG. 13

Weapon. Officers located a noncompliant predatory offender in the 7700 block of Portland Avenue S. They arrested the 43-year-old Richfield man and found a handgun on his person.

SHAKOPEE

AUG. 3

Indecent exposure. A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for indecent exposure at Valleyfair.

Liquor violation. A 19-year-old Shakopee man was cited for underage possession of alcohol at Cambridge Road and Windsor Drive.

