ANDOVER

JULY 10

Vandalism. Shaving cream and toilet paper were left on a vehicle in the 1400 block of 141st Lane NW.

CIRCLE PINES

JULY 9

Drugs. An officer responded to a request to check on a man sleeping in a vehicle in the 100 block of Pine Drive S. The 33-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

HUGO

JUNE 20

Civil matter. A deputy advised the owner of a vehicle reported stolen, in the 13000 block of Europa Trail Way, that it had been towed earlier in the day.

INDEPENDENCE

JUNE 22

Animal complaint. A woman was cited for letting her dog run at large after it wandered into a neighbor's backyard and attacked their dog, in the 4900 block of Perkinsville Road. The woman was aware that her dog was neither on a leash nor in her yard.

JUNE 23

Fight. Officers responded to a report of a fight at a wedding reception in the 2300 block of Nelson Road. When they arrived, a man fled by jumping an electric fence and running through a swamp and sheep pasture. They caught the 55-year-old man from Waukon, Iowa, and arrested him for fleeing a peace officer.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF JUNE 30-JULY 6

Theft. A trailer and its contents valued at $70,000 was stolen from the 21000 block of Cedar Avenue.

LAUDERDALE

JUNE 25

Narcotics. A 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the 1800 block of Walnut Street. He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on that charge and three warrants out of Ramsey, Anoka and Washington counties, all having to do with drug possession.

JUNE 26

Assault. A 51-year-old man backing his vehicle into his garage reportedly punched his 77-year-old neighbor, who was watching to make sure he didn't damage his own garage, in the 2300 block of Larpenteur Avenue. The complaint stated the suspect appeared intoxicated.

MAPLE GROVE

JUNE 27

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a bird trapped inside a home in the 18000 block of 82nd Avenue. A net was used to catch and release the bird outside.

New BRIGHTON

JUNE 26

Theft. A 46-year-old man was arrested for pumping $46 worth of gas into a vehicle at a gas station in the 900 block of County Road D and leaving without paying.

NEWPORT

JUNE 22

Suspicious activity. A golf cart was reported going up and down the street in the 1100 block of 11th Avenue. The driver explained to authorities that he was driving graduation party guests to and from their vehicles to ease parking issues in the area.

PLYMOUTH

JUNE 26

Theft. A xylophone was stolen from a park in the 3500 block of Plymouth Boulevard.

PRIOR LAKE

JUNE 25

Underage consumption. A 19-year-old Lakeville man was cited for underage drinking and driving, and possession of marijuana, and a 21-year-old Lakeville man was cited for possession of marijuana, at Fish Point and Flint roads SE.

SHAKOPEE

JUNE 28

Drugs. A 22-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, as well as a vehicle registration violation, following a traffic stop at Southbridge Parkway and Hartley Boulevard N.

SHOREWOOD

JUNE 28

Drunken driving. A 67-year-old Minnetrista woman was arrested for drunken driving after she was stopped for driving at night without headlights or taillights, at Eureka Road and Park Lane.

ST. ANTHONY

JUNE 29

Drugs. A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and hypodermic needles outside Catrinas Cervesa and Mexican Grill, 2510 Kenzie Terrace.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.