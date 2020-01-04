AFTON

DEC. 6

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 14000 block of Valley Creek Trail reported that his wife saw a vehicle stop near their driveway at 10 p.m. and heard approximately seven shots before it drove slowly away. A deputy and the complainant found seven shell casings in the roadway the next morning, but no blood or tracks in the snow.

BLAINE

DEC. 6

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of two women quarreling at a hockey game at Fogerty Ice Arena, 9250 NE. Lincoln St. They mediated the situation between the women, ages 35 and 52, who separated for the evening.

DEC. 14

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a child left alone in a vehicle in the 4100 block of NE. Ball Road. They arrested a 39-year-old woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

FRIDLEY

DEC. 4

Theft. A snowblower was stolen from a driveway in the 5400 block of NE. Horizon Drive. The theft was captured on video.

HAM LAKE

DEC. 15

Theft. A trailer and four snowmobiles were stolen from a storage unit in the 14200 block of NE. Hwy. 65.

JORDAN

DEC. 16

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Ridge Street. A 24-year-old man was cited for an open container of alcohol and providing alcohol to a minor, and a 20-year-old woman was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 7

Theft. A 22-year-old man reported that he had fallen asleep while three women were visiting his apartment in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue, and that when he awoke the women were gone along with his cat. He said he called one of the women, who denied taking the cat, and that he didn't have contact information for the other two.

MAHTOMEDI

DEC. 7

Suspicious activity. A deputy saw headlights go on in a vehicle in the parking lot at 10 p.m. at O.H. Anderson Elementary School, 666 Warner Av., and then it drove past his squad car. The vehicle finally stopped after the deputy activated his emergency lights. The driver, a juvenile male, admitted that he and his girlfriend were making out and got scared when they saw the squad car. The driver was advised to obey immediately when police try to stop him.

MAPLEWOOD

DEC. 1

Noise complaint. Police checking on a noise complaint at a home in the 1200 block of Ferndale Street heard loud music as they approached the address. The homeowner noted that it was the middle of the day and she was cleaning her house. She agreed to turn it down but said the neighbors always complain.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 1

Assault. Officers arrested a 26-year-old man after receiving a report of one driver pointing a weapon at another in the 900 block of County Road D.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 19

Drugs. A 20-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested at McDonald's, 16831 Hwy. 13, for allegedly possessing oxycodone.

RICHFIELD

DEC. 15

Obstruction. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 6900 block of S. Penn Avenue. They arrested a 43-year-old Shakopee man for attempting to disarm a police officer and making terroristic threats.

SHAKOPEE

DEC. 17

Drunken driving. A 26-year-old Minneapolis man is suspected of drunken driving, driving after license revocation and possession of heroin after a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E. 12th Avenue. A passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol and possession and use of tobacco; another passenger, a 19-year-old Shakopee woman, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.