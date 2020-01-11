CHAMPLIN

DEC. 22

Theft. Change was stolen from a vehicle in the 8600 block of 114th Avenue.

CORCORAN

DEC. 11

Theft. A snowmobile was stolen from the 8100 block of County Road 19.

EDINA

DEC. 9

Theft. Pants valued at $995 were stolen from the 4600 block of Drexel Avenue.

DEC. 13

Theft. Clothing valued at $10,000 was stolen from Fashion Avenue, 4936 France Av. S.

FRIDLEY

DEC. 31

Check welfare. An officer responded to a request to check the welfare of a man slumped in a vehicle in the 5600 block of Main Street NE. The man told the officer that he had fallen asleep while watching trains.

HAM LAKE

DEC. 21

Theft. A snowmobile was stolen from the 13300 block of Jenkins Street NE. The key had been left in the ignition.

LAKE ELMO

DEC. 9

Animal complaint. A dog was returned to its owner after her son, to whom she had given the dog, in turn handed it over to a woman he had dropped off on a ride share at the Holiday Inn, 8511 Hudson Blvd. Authorities contacted the woman with the dog, who willingly agreed to return it.

DEC. 10

Animal complaint. A driver went off the road to avoid horses in the area of Inwood Avenue and 10th Street. No one was injured, a tow truck was called and the horses eventually were reunited with their owner.

LAKEVILLE

WEEK OF DEC. 8-14

Property damage. Tires were slashed on a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 21000 block of Cedar Avenue.

Drunken driving. A 43-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving after crashing his vehicle into a snowbank at 162nd Street W. and Cedar Avenue.

LAUDERDALE

DEC. 12

Accident/hit and run. A customer at Super USA, 2424 Larpenteur Av., saw a vehicle pull into the parking lot and hit his vehicle. The driver told him he didn't have insurance and drove off while the victim was calling police. The suspect was later identified and mailed a citation for leaving the scene of an accident, driving after license revocation, careless driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.

MAPLE PLAIN

DEC. 11

Animal complaint. Two ponies were reported running loose, first in a residential area in the 1400 block of Three Oaks and then on the Maple Plain Airport field. The owner of the ponies was found and told where they were.

MAPLEWOOD

DEC. 3

Theft. A man reached over the bar and took money from the pulltab box while no one was around at Bleechers Bar and Grill, 2220 White Bear Av. The man and his female companion left the bar, but the incident was caught on video.

DEC. 5

Theft. An employee at Macy's, 3001 White Bear Av., was caught removing security tags from $585 worth of merchandise and putting the items in a bag for two male customers, who then left the store without paying. The employee admitted to the theft and said he had done the same about two weeks earlier.

MINNETRISTA

DEC. 12

Assist public. Officers assisted a woman who accidentally locked her baby inside a house on Gander Lane.

NEW BRIGHTON

DEC. 8

Theft. The front passenger windows of two vehicles were broken and more than $1,000 worth of items stolen in the 400 block of County Road D.

PRIOR LAKE

DEC. 19

Weapon. A 27-year-old Onamia woman was arrested for possession of ammunition by a felon and trespassing at Little Six Casino, 2354 Sioux Trail.

TONKA BAY

DEC. 8

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of an apparent Christmas present sitting next to a fire hydrant at Northrup Avenue and Manitou Road. They carefully opened the package, found it empty and determined it was probably used as a decoration.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.