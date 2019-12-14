AFTON

OCT. 31

Suspicious person. A resident in the 300 block of Indian Trail reported banging and yelling outside their home before realizing it was their mother at the door, and the resident canceled the police call.

ANDOVER

NOV. 29

Theft. A snowblower was stolen from outside a garage at a home in the 13900 block of Crosstown Boulevard NW.

BLAINE

NOV. 15

Alarm. Officers responded to a report of an alarm at Barnes and Noble, 710 County Road 10 NE. A 59-year-old female customer had lost track of time and set off the alarm after the business closed.

CHANHASSEN

NOV. 17

Disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were cited for disorderly conduct and littering in the 7300 block of Pontiac Circle.

EDINA

NOV. 12

Drugs. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, open bottle and possession of alcohol by a minor in the 4000 block of Inglewood Avenue.

JORDAN

NOV. 20

Suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Varner Street. They discovered a woman in the vehicle who had stopped to play Pokémon Go.

LAKE ELMO

NOV. 4

Suspicious activity. A visitor to Sunfish Lake Park, 3554 Kelvin Av., reported seeing a man with a bow who said he was hunting. She wanted the incident documented because hunting is illegal in the park.

MAHTOMEDI

NOV. 2

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 200 block of Iris Street reported a group of juveniles throwing cheese at her front window. Authorities were unable to locate the suspects.

MAPLEWOOD

NOV. 3

Juvenile incident. In the presence of a police officer, a boy apologized to the owner of a vehicle for throwing a rock through the vehicle’s windshield in the 1800 block of Mesabi Avenue. The boy explained he was simply trying to throw the rock across the parking lot, and he told the woman he would pay for the window.

MINNETRISTA

NOV. 13

Animal complaint. Cows were found lingering between City Hall and the police department. They were rounded up and retrieved by their owner, who was cited for allowing animals to roam at large.

NOV. 15

Missing child. Officers were responding to a report of a missing 2-year-old girl at a home on Bracken Drive when the child was found sleeping in a closet. The officers were called off.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 19

Drugs. A 31-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RAMSEY

NOV. 8

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 6900 block of 137th Lane NW. reported finding an item that looked like a hamburger patty on the top step of her deck, and she said her dog was licking it. She was unsure where it came from and wanted to file a report.

NOV. 12

Animal complaint. A resident reported that her dog was lying dead outside in the 15400 block of Radium Street NW. An officer confirmed that the dog was dead, and the resident asked that the officer move the dog into her garage.

SCANDIA

OCT. 30

Suspicious activity. A man parked in a vehicle on the boat ramp at Big Marine Lake told a sheriff’s deputy he was contemplating life choices and denied having thoughts of doing harm to himself.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 27

Curfew violation. Three boys, ages 14, 16 and 17, along with three girls, ages 14 and 15, all of Shakopee, were cited for curfew violation shortly after 2:30 a.m. at Tahpah Park, 1490 Adams St.

NOV. 29

Drugs. A 17-year-old Savage girl was cited for possession of marijuana at Vierling Drive and Harvest Lane.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.