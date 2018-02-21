The annual Italian Film Festival of Minneapolis & St. Paul returns with a four-day, 10-movie cavalcade at the St. Anthony Main Theatre.

The lineup, running Thursday through Sunday, showcases the Minnesota debuts of nine films about life, language and culture Italian-style. It also includes a blast from half a century in the past, a crisp new restoration of Vittorio de Sica’s 1963 social satire “Il Boom,” where the price of success in Italy’s hedonistic postwar economy comes at the cost of surgically removed body parts. (1 p.m. Sunday)

This year’s highlights include Fabio Mollo’s “Il Padre d’Italia,” a poignant drama following Paolo (Luca Marinelli), a romantically cynical, 30-year-old gay man who works as a delivery clerk in a Turin department store, and his new frenemy, Mia (Isabella Ragonese), a pregnant rock singer headed toward single motherhood with a serious punk attitude. Their unlikely relationship persuades Paolo to hustle a van from his employer and drive Mia across the country to reconnect with her judgmental family. After the film, writer/director Mollo will discuss the film with the festival’s curator, Lorenzo Fabbri. (7 p.m. Saturday)

Another must-see is Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra,” a compelling drama about youth, poverty and crime. Martin Scorsese liked it enough to sign on as executive producer, and it’s easy to understand why. Shot in near-documentary realism with impressively talented nonactors, it stars Francesco Pio Amato as a young teen would-be tough guy already smoking, drinking and hell-raising beyond his years. His Romani family sees illegal escapades as the traditional way to deal with their downtrodden lives, better than something impractical like learning to read. But there’s a glimmer of hope that his warm relationship with an equally poor but ethically mature African immigrant played by Koudous Seihon might lead him to a better path. (3 p.m. Sunday)

New on the festival’s schedule is Building Bridges: Emerging Filmmaker Awards, a program promoting cinematic connections between Italy and Minnesota through recognizing short works from each place. The showcase is dedicated to Massimo Bonavita, the late founder and president of the Italian Cultural Center Minneapolis/St. Paul.

All films are presented with English subtitles. Go to mspfilm.org/IFF2018/ for the full schedule and to purchase tickets.

@colincovert