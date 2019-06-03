A Twin Cities card shark is the biggest fish in the poker pond.

Derek “The Kid” McMaster, of Richfield, outlasted 852 other bettors in Las Vegas and claimed the World Series of Poker (WSOP) title on Sunday.

McMaster, 46, collects a glitzy gold bracelet and a $228,228 pot for a nice return on his $1,500 entry fee into the 50th annual competition, which ran four days.

He won playing Omaha hi-low split-8 or better, more succinctly known as Omaha/8.

His head-to-head victory came against Jason Berilgen, of Houston. His close-but-no-bracelet take was $141,007. He’s now earned more than $336,000 at WSOP gatherings.

This was McMaster’s first time making it to the WSOP finals table. His previous best WSOP finish was 74th in 2017, good for $1,500.

“It was very surreal to me,” McMaster said in an interview for www.wsop.com. “I’ve just been on cloud nine. ... I try to just have fun when I’m playing. If I’m not having fun, I’m usually not doing very well. The more fun I have, it seems like stuff goes my way.”