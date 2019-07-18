Twin Cities Summer Jam: This ambitious new multi-day fest is trying to mix genres on the same bill. At least, that’s the case on two of the three days; Thursday featured Rascal Flatts and REO Speedwagon while Saturday pairs country superstar Tim McGraw with Miami party starter Pitbull. Friday’s schedule is rock-centric, with Hall of Famers Aerosmith, “Sorry” hitmakers Buckcherry and local hero Chris Hawkey, who is one of the principals behind this curious fest. Read an interview with Aerosmith’s Joe Perry at startribune.com/music. (3 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Canterbury Park, $99 and up)

Lynyrd Skynyrd: These Rock Hall of Famers continue their farewell tour with Johnny Van Zant, who’s been the lead singer longer than his late big bro Ronnie, cowriter of Skynyrd’s 1970s hits. The band went out like Southern rock champions last year in St. Paul, with a taste of Johnny’s flag-waving patriotism and all those classic anthems like “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” Also appearing are jam-band faves Gov’t Mule featuring guitar star Warren Haynes and “The Voice” runnerup Chris Kroeze of Barron, Wis. (6 p.m. Fri., Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, Red Wing, $32.50 and up.)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: The Cleveland Bones crew has somewhat surprisingly lived up to the title of its biggest album, “E. 1999 Eternal.” They’ve turned into one of the most enduring acts from ’90s hip-hop, thanks in part to props from Wiz Khalifa and other younger acts as well as the frequent appearance of “Tha Crossroads” and “1st of tha Month” in hip-hop all-time best-of tallies and classic hip-hop radio stations. With four and sometimes all five of the heyday members joining leaders Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone at recent gigs, they’re heading up an outdoor bash for Go 95 FM also featuring the high-adrenaline Doomtree quartet Shredders and Native American hip-hop duo Red Poets Society. (6:30 p.m. Fri., Cabooze Plaza, 917 Cedar Av. S., $30-$35, 18 & older, eTix.com.)

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash: In a bit of scheduling serendipity, these ex-spouses, stellar 1980s country stars turned modern-day Americana aces, are performing in the Twin Cities on the same night — but not together. Crowell is about to release “Texas,” his collection of duets with Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Lee Ann Womack, Ringo Starr and others. (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., Dakota, Mpls. $50-$60.) The always artful and articulate Cash is supporting last year’s thoughtful and challenging “She Remembers Everything.” (7:30 p.m. Fri., Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley. $46-$58.50.)

Lowertown Blues & Funk Festival: Another weekend, another cool and free music fest in Mears Park. After a funky Friday warm-up featuring the Commodores’ Thomas McClary, Sumo Seven and Boogie Wonderland, the big blues bash happens Saturday with Texas powerhouse Carolyn Wonderland, New Orleans piano vet Jon Cleary, Popa Chubby, Joyann Parker and more. (4:30-10 p.m. Fri., noon-10 p.m. Sat., Mears Park, downtown St. Paul, free.)

Night Moves: The desert-breezy, starry-eyed twang-pop/electro-rock band led by Twin Cities mainstays John Pelant and Micky Alfano is back with its third album for the London-founded Domino label, “Can You Really Find Me,” a dramatic and opulent blend of Fleetwood Mac-esque slow groovers and lushly orchestrated folk-rock epics produced by Spoon drummer/studio ace Jim Eno. Opener Lady Lark and Sam Cassidy make for a fun hometown release party. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $15.)

Freaque: An aspiring musician and lifelong piano player when he suffered a spinal injury before his 16th birthday, Twin Cities native Gabriel Rodreick is fulfilling his dream of becoming a singer/songwriter using this moniker and a special piano-playing technique that involves pencils. His debut album, “Decompose,” features darkly poetic, midnight-moody but sometimes playful songs that are part Tom Waits and part Rickie Lee Jones, with MVP backers such as Jeremy Ylvisaker and Michelle Kinney. Lena Elizabeth, Charles Rodreick and Danny Akah open the release party. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, $12-$15.)

Backstreet Boys: With a new album, “DNA,” that sounds more current than throwback, Backstreet is back. Electronic touches, fashionably reedy lead vocals and songwriting by the likes of Shawn Mendes, Lauv and Ryan Tedder, make this boy band of 40-something men sound surprisingly fresh — and more adult. After a Vegas residency, the quintet has hit the road again. (8 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, $82 and up)

Tower of Power: Now in their 51st year, the always-potent horn band brings the greasy Oakland funk, with three original members, impressive newish singer Marcus Scott and such classics as “What Is Hip” and “You’re Still a Young Man.” Wear your dancin’ shoes. The Twin Cities’ own Wain McFarlane opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Minnesota Zoo, $47.50-$60)

Prudence Johnson: Over the years on “A Prairie Home Companion,” this local vocal treasure asserted her versatility. Now she’ll do it live, singing with two different groups Sunday on Crooners’ outdoor stage. With Lush Country, she revisits classic country music from the hi-fi era. (5 p.m. Sun., $15.) With Rio Nido, she takes on vintage jazz vocalese with guitarist/singers Tim Sparks and Tom Lieberman. (7:30 p.m. Sun., $25.)

The Posies: Indie-rock heroes Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer marked the 30th anniversary of their cultishly loved Seattle area power-pop band last year, and they’re keeping the momentum rolling by previewing tunes from an upcoming album on tour this summer. The Shackletons and Ryan and Pony of the Melismatics open. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, St. Paul, $22.)

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: After signing with the Verve label this year, the eclectic Texan promises a new album in 2020, his first since 2012. And that last release, “Release Me,” was a collection of covers. Here’s hoping he introduces some new material, but no matter what he plays, the dryly humorous Lovett always let his top-flight musicians shine in improvised solos. (7:30 p.m. Sun., State Theatre, Mpls., $56.50-$89)

Home Free: After cutting five country albums for Columbia Records, the Minnesota-based a cappella champs make their First Avenue debut to celebrate a self-released collection of mostly original material. The tunes on “Dive Bar Saints” lean toward the spiritual, but this quintet, which triumphed on NBC’s “The Sing-Off” in 2013, adds winning interpretations of Vince Gill’s heavenly “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and John Denver’s slowed-down “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” (7 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, Mpls., $30, etix.com)

Black Midi: This quartet of baby-faced college-age lads from London has garnered a major buzz at South by Southwest and high praise from the likes of St. Vincent. Its debut album, “Schlagenheim,” boasts a dizzily experimental mad swirl of prog-rock, kraut-rock and punk-rock, part Death Grips, Can and Fugazi. Should be interesting. (9 p.m. Mon., 7th St. Entry, sold out.)

Pamela McNeill: One of the Twin Cities’ princesses of tribute shows, this club rock vet has recorded an album of original country material in Nashville. Her style may be stuck in the Ronstadt/Harris heyday, but “Smoke & Mirrors” and “Dear Radio” are quality country songs in any era. (7 p.m. Mon., Paramount Theater, St. Cloud; 7 p.m. Tue. St. Cecilia Theater, Winona; 8 p.m. Thu., Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. pamelamcneill.com)

Khalid: The El Paso, Texas, electro-R&B singer’s career first blew up right around the time of his high school graduation thanks to the viral hit “Location,” one of the greatest texting romance songs yet. Now just past his 21st birthday, the proud military kid is headlining arenas following the release of his second album for RCA Records, “Free Spirit,” which has landed him another big hit with the synth-poppy single “Talk.” His set we caught at Coachella was one big mellow-cool singalong with aw-shucks personality adding to the charm. “Pretty Girl” singer Clairo opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., $48-$97, ticketmaster.com.)

Oleta Adams: Discovered by the hit pop duo Tears for Fears while singing in a hotel bar, the singer-pianist with the molasses voice made a name for herself with the 1991 Gulf War anthem “I’m Here.” In 2017, she dropped her first album in eight years, “Third Set,” an intimate jazzy affair featuring tunes by Cole Porter, Joni Mitchell, Nina Simone and Bob Dylan with lengthy instrumental passages. (7 p.m. Tue., Dakota, $50-$75)

Los Amigos Invisibles: The wildly varied, highly danceable Venezuelan rock band that first earned broad attention on David Byrne’s Luaka Bop label is going strong 20 years later. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Cedar Cultural Center, $25.)