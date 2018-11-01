Stevie Van Zandt: He has worn many bandannas: guitarist in Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band; Silvio on HBO’s “The Sopranos”; star of Netflix’s “Lilyhammer”; host/programmer of Sirius XM’s “Underground Garage”; Broadway, TV and record producer; frontman of Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. He’s also an activist, promoting music and arts education in schools. He’s offering free workshops, lesson plans and admission to his shows for teachers. In concert Friday, expect to hear songs associated with Little Steven and Southside Johnny plus choice covers. (8 p.m. Fri. Ames Center, Burnsville, $45-$75, ticketmaster.com)

Josh Groban: Even though he’s co-starring as a detective in the new Netflix series “The Good Cop,” Groban hasn’t abandoned his music career. The adult-pop star with classical chops, Broadway credits and plenty of personality is on tour promoting “Bridges.” His eighth album features winning pop duets with Jennifer Nettles and Sarah McLachlan plus an over-the-top operatic battle with Andrea Bocelli. In concert, look for Groban to be accompanied for several songs by the Twin Cities own choir VocalEssence and duet with Idina Menzel, who will open with her own Broadway and film hits. (8 p.m. Fri. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $55.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

The Joy Formidable: Fresh off opening dates with the Foo Fighters, Ritzy Bryan and her Welsh whir-rock band are blowing through small rooms again touting “Aarth,” another album full of big, gorgeous guitar work and stormy but melodic tunes. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, sold out.)

Mother Banjo & Vickie Emerson: Mainstays in the Twin Cities folk/Americana scene, Ellen “Mother Banjo” Stanley and her kindred pal Emerson are pairing up for a twofer release party with their bands touting their respective new albums. Emerson’s self-produced “Steady Heart” continues her streak of warm, heartfelt, fiddle-laced originals and includes a playfully bluesy cover of a Crystal Gayle classic. Stanley’s “Eyes on the Sky” carries over the old-school country-gospel flavor of her last record and adds a little grit, groove and modern topicality. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder Theater, $12-$20.)

Tedeschi Trucks Band: After assuming the Allman Brothers’ old annual October residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre, this husband-and-wife band is hitting the road. Derek Trucks brings sublime and soaring guitars, and Susan Tedeschi delivers potent bluesy vocals and choice guitar passages of her own. Minneapolis-reared vocalist Mike Mattison is also featured. On the second of two nights, expect a different set list from Thursday’s concert by this tremendous blues-rock group with its jazzy jam-band sensibilities. (8 p.m. Fri. Orpheum, Mpls., $39.50-$89.50)

Ween: Since returning from a four-year hiatus in 2015, cult-loved acid-rock oddballs Mickey “Dean Ween” Melchiondo and Aaron “Gene Ween” Freeman have been much more selective about their tour dates. The Twin Cities remains one of their anchoring stops, though, thanks to their long and colorful history at First Ave. This time through, they’re settling into the old club’s bigger sister venue for two “evening with” shows that will undoubtedly dig deep into their vast, Zappa-like catalog. (8 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $50-$100, eTix.com.)

Okee Dokee Brothers: The Twin Cities’ Grammy-winning family-friendly folk duo are hosting two mid-day shows to celebrate their most Minnesotan record yet, “Winterland,” which we profiled at startribune.com/music. (11 a.m. & 2 p.m. Sat., the O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine’s, $17-$20.)

Local H: Illinois’ bombastic rock duo of Scott Lucas and Matt Garcia is touring to mark the 20th anniversary of their concept album “Pack Up the Cats” with Naked Raygun’s John Haggerty aboard to help out. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $18-$23.)

First Ave’s Get Out the Vote Concert: A diverse lineup of local scenemakers are coming together to drive turnout for Tuesday’s midterm elections. Back-in-action synth-rock darlings Solid Gold headline over Afro-Cuban groovers Malamanya, manic and soulful Rhymesayers rap star Dem Atlas, burgeoning young pop-rockers Yam Haus and hip-hop dance wiz DJ Keezy. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $10.)

Carl Broemel: My Morning Jacket’s guitarist has stepped out with his second solo album, “Wished Out,” full of cosmic twang, Beatles-y haze-pop and (ironically) less guitars than his usual band. (8 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, $18-$20.)

Minneapolis Funk All-Stars: Paul “St. Paul” Peterson of the Family/fDeluxe is heading up a night of “classic Minneapolis funk” to benefit the Southdale YMCA, with his former Time bandmate Jellybean Johnson, NPG alumni Kirk Johnson and Chance Howard and guitarist Oliver Leiber. (7 p.m. Mon., the Dakota, $45.)

Tennis: The stylish and playful, ’70s-flavored wife-and-husband pop-rock duo of Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley are touring for the first time as a stripped-down acoustic duo for what might be a fun, light-hearted election night distraction. Matt Costa opens. (8 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $20.)

Davell Crawford and Charmaine Neville: Last seen in town with Dirty Dozen Brass, piano-plunking New Orleans soul man Crawford is mixing it up again over two nights with the smooth-voiced, jazzy daughter of Charles Neville. (7 p.m. Tue. & Wed., the Dakota, $35-$45.)

Tash Sultana: Just over a year since her local debut at the Cedar, the YouTube-buoyed former street busker from Melbourne, Australia, has blown up enough to pack a theater this time around brandishing her loop-enhanced brand of folky hip-hop. (8 p.m., Wed., Palace Theatre, sold out.)

Lee Ann Womack: An award-winning country singer best known for the 2000 classic “I Hope You Dance,” she has abandoned Nashville in favor of Texas-tinged Americana. Last year’s “The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone” is a wonderfully soulful exploration, featuring an assertively bluesy cover of the Charlie Rich hit “He Called Me Baby” (with a gender flip) and such penetrating originals as “All the Trouble,” “Mama Lost Her Smile” and “Talking Behind Your Back.” Womack understands torch and twang. (7:30 p.m. Thu. the Cedar, Mpls., $30-$50, thecedar.org)

Cole Swindell: After a series of EDM and rock concerts, the Armory is goin’ country. For at least one night. Headlining is “You Should Be Here” hitmaker Swindell, who just dropped his third album featuring the hit “Break Up in the End.” Also appearing are Dustin Lynch, known for “Small Town Boy” and “Where It’s At” and opening for Brad Paisley this year and Luke Bryan last year in the metro, and Lauren Alaina, the former “American Idol” runner-up who is due to deliver her third album. (7:15 p.m. Thu. the Armory, Mpls., $65 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Brother Ali: While he has grown in many ways since then, the Twin Cities rap master first exposed the underground hip-hop masses to his insecurities, personal struggles, hard-fought victories and contemplative attitude on his 2003 debut album for Rhymesayers, “Shadows on the Sun,” which includes such staples as “Forest Whitiker” and “Blah Blah Blah.” He’s revisiting the album in full on a short 15th anniversary tour. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $20.)

Jake Shears: The flamboyant Scissor Sisters frontman continues in a buoyant, danceable pop mode on his self-titled 2018 solo debut. Having moved from New York to New Orleans recently, he adds some Crescent City flavoring that helps put the pep in his tunes with downbeat lyrics. (8 p.m. Thu. the Amsterdam, $25)