Lucius: After playing everywhere from the State Fair grandstand to the State Capitol rotunda to Xcel Energy Center over their many adventurous Twin Cities appearances — the latter as back-up singers on Roger Waters’ Us + Them Tour — vocal duo Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe are trying yet another new configuration this time around. Their Live Nudes Tour features their uniquely interwoven voices stripped bare in an unplugged format, same as their new album, “Nudes,” featuring a few fun covers, original tunes and some truly raw power. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, $35; Sat. is sold out. eTix.com.)

David Crosby: With CSN in the rearview mirror, he’s alternating between a new acoustic group, Lighthouse, and his new electric band, Sky Trails, which is joining him on tour this spring. Backed by his son — keyboardist James Raymond — plus guitarist Jeff Pevar and others, the two-time Rock Hall of Famer will explore his entire catalog, including his three recent stand-out solo discs, and possibly songs by Neil Young and Joni Mitchell. Read an interview with Crosby at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre, Mpls., $73.50 and up)

Lady Lark: After igniting “Soul Train”-worthy dance parties all over town over the past two years, Taylor “Lady Lark” Harris and her velvet-tuxedo-tight band go all in on the unabashedly retro R&B grooves and sexy, feel-good vibes of their live shows with their debut album, “Permission.” Songs like “WWYD” and “Rendezvous” — the latter featuring Har Mar Superstar — bring back classic, Minneapolis-era Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis sounds, especially of the Janet and Mariah variety. And “Shopping Bags” turns into a rapper’s delight with Felix of Heiruspecs, whose group will open the release party along with Purple Funk Metropolis. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $13-$15, eTix.com.)

Rock Bottom Remainders: Their sales figures are staggering — more than 350 million sold. Books, that is, not records. But this collective of music-playing authors will give one of its infrequent performances as part of this weekend’s inaugural Wordplay book festival. The “Louie Louie”-loving lineup includes Stephen King, Amy Tan, Mitch Albom and Dave Barry as well as a few ringers who are actually music pros. As Barry observes: “We play music as well as Metallica writes novels.” (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., sold out)

Bobby Brown & Bell Biv DeVoe: Return to the days of new jack swing when Brown’s “My Prerogative,” “Every Little Step” and “Humpin’ Around” ruled. His fellow New Edition alums in BBD had a hit-filled run in the early ’90s with “Poison” and “B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me).” They made a little comeback noise a couple of years ago with “Run” and “Finally.” Kid Capri, the ’90s rapper/DJ, opens. (8 p.m. Fri., Armory, Mpls., $25 and up)

The Beach Boys: After thrilling a packed Minnesota State Fair grandstand last year, Mike Love brings some California sunshine and surfin’ songs indoors, for the annual PACER Center benefit to assist children with disabilities and combat bullying. Read an interview with Love at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Sat., Minneapolis Convention Center, $75)

Okee Dokee Brothers: Let’s hope the latest album by the Twin Cities’ Grammy-winning kids-music specialists, “Winterland,” is out of season by showtime, but their outdoorsy country-folk jamborees will get you in the summer camping mood and are a hoot no matter the season. (7 p.m. Sat., Hopkins Center for the Arts, $12-$30.)

The Lemonheads & Tommy Stinson: An overdue homecoming by the Replacements’ high-flying bassist — last seen locally at the Triple Rock, which tells you it’s been a while — will give another chance to revisit Evan Dando and his modern Lemonheads, who recruited Stinson to open all of their 33-date spring tour. Dando just dropped a second covers album, “Varshons 2,” which proves if he can’t write catchy gems like he used to, he at least recognizes other people’s classics, with remakes of choice cuts by the Jayhawks, John Prine, Lucinda Williams and Stinson’s ex-bandmate, Ol’ What’s His Name? Stinson is still picking heavily from his underrated 2017 Bash & Pop album, “Anything Could Happen.” (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $25, eTix.com.)

Thornetta Davis: The uncrowned queen of Detroit blues, she used to sing backup for Kid Rock and Bob Seger. After releasing two albums on Sub Pop in the ’90s, she unleashed her rich, robust voice on “Honest Woman” in 2016. And last year, she captured several Detroit Music Awards in both blues and urban categories. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Dakota, $20-$35)

Dale Watson: While his fun new album is titled “Call Me Lucky,” the locally beloved Texas honky-tonk troubadour is in the unfortunate position of sending his favorite Minnesota watering hole off into the sunset with two final shows, given the decision by the new owner of Lee’s to close the place. Read more about it in Sunday’s Star Tribune. (7 p.m. Sun. & Tue., Lee’s Liquor Lounge, sold out.)

Jim James: The woolly-headed, willowy-voiced My Morning Jacket frontman stepped out again last year with his third solo album, “Uniform Distortion,” which sounds a lot more like MMJ than its predecessors but also has a rawer, sometimes even punky aesthetic that could make for a fun live show as he performs it in its entirety. Opening psych-pop band Amo Amo’s new album was produced by James. (8 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, $31.)

Passion Pit: Chirpy electro-pop star Michael Angelakos and his Boston area band came out of the gate running with their 1999 debut album, “Manners,” which landed the hyper-whirring hit “Sleepyhead” and influenced a new era of bedroom-based, emo-poppy electronic acts. To mark the record’s 10th anniversary, they’re performing it in full, which they essentially did with surprisingly ecstatic results at the Triple Rock way back when. (8 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, $33-$50.)

Lizz Wright: This wondrous genre-blending vocalist will forever be remembered in the Twin Cities for being the last artist Prince saw in concert before he died. Her latest album, 2017’s Joe Henry-produced “Grace,” finds her always soulful voice in a gospel-folk groove. Highly recommended. (7 p.m. Wed. Dakota, $45-$65)

Fred Armisen: “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone Is Welcome” is part music, part comedy and all Armisen. He’s the former “Saturday Night Live” player, co-creator/star of “Portlandia” and bandleader on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” The guitarist/drummer has credible musical chops (Trenchmouth, Blue Man Group) to complement his deadpan comic delivery and masterful impressions (Barack Obama, Prince). Since he’s appearing at First Avenue, expect a nod to the Purple One. He’ll be joined by Mary Lynn Rajskub of “24” fame. (7 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, Mpls., $30-$35, etix.com)

David Bromberg: A sideman for everyone from Bob Dylan to the Eagles, this masterful multi-instrumentalist was not subtle in explaining his mood on his 2016 Red House album, “The Blues, the Whole Blues, and Nothing But the Blues.” He covered Robert Johnson, Sonny Boy Williamson and Ray Charles with authority and contributed some authentic originals, as well. He’s well versed in all styles of Americana, so don’t be surprised if the versatile violin repairman branches beyond the blues. (7 p.m. Thu.-next Fri., Dakota, $45-$65)