NOTE: The Sam Fender concert below has been postponed, and Little Feat's Paul Barrere has dropped off their tour due to illness.

Jade Bird: After wowing the crowd all by her lonesome, opening for Father John Misty and Jason Isbell in June, the 22-year-old British tunesmith with the royal torch-twangy voice is taking a well-deserved victory lap to make her main-room debut. Her hit single “Lottery” shows how well Bird would’ve fit in between Dolly, Emmylou and Linda in their collaborations, and with her band this time around she’ll show off her rockier side, too. Classically poppy London quartet Flyte opens. (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$22, first-avenue.com.)

Brian McKnight: The 1990s R&B crooner, best known for “Back at One,” is a charmer with his makeout music, witty conversation and musical impressions. His 2017 album, “Genesis,” found McKnight venturing into a more contemporary synthesized R&B vibe. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Ordway Center, 5th and Washington Sts., St. Paul. $48-$141. 651-224-4222.)

Jon Pardi: If you thought this California-reared country singer was obsessed with boots (his hits include “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt on My Boots”), he’s also preoccupied with heartache. Two years ago, he scored with “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” and last week he dropped “Heartache Medication,” the title track of his commendable twangy, old-school third album, which does have tunes about cowboys and boots. Opening is Riley Green, who just released a winner with the sentimental “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” (7 p.m. Fri., Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., $32.50 and up)

Dan Israel: From the cover art that looks like an old K-Tel record to the buoyant horns and sharp hooks in opening song “Be My Girl,” the ever-prolific and always-hustling bard of St. Louis Park is having fun again on his new album. Never mind the all-too-relatable irk in its title: “Social Media Anxiety Disorder.” Co-producers Jon Herchert and Steve Price, Price’s Suburbs mates Steve Brantseg and Janey Winterbauer and many more friends pitched in to make it the most polished, poppy and just plain pleasant of Israel’s 15 (!) albums, with ample Beatles flavor alongside the usual Dylan and Petty. Katy Vernon opens the release party. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder, Mpls., $8-$12.)

Marilyn Maye: In March, the cabaret queen wowed crowds at Crooners with her impeccable timing — on one-liners and musical phrasing on tunes from the Great American Songbook. The masterful 91-year-old entertainer is back for more, with stellar New York pianist Tedd Firth (seen last month at the Dakota with Michael Feinstein) and the local rhythm section of bassist Gary Raynor and drummer David Schmalenberger, who accompanied her earlier this year. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 5:30 & 8 p.m. Sat., 6 p.m. Sun., Crooners, Fridley, $40-$50)

Aaron Neville plays the Dakota on Sunday.

Stereolab: The rare band that sounded like no one else before or since — although their influence is certainly audible in Tame Impala and many of today’s other danceable synth-rock acts — the British/French astro groovers are back on the road for the first time in a decade, a lull brought on by the death of Mary Hansen in a cycling accident in 2002 as well as the demise of bandleaders Tim Gane and Lætitia Sadier’s romantic relationship. Sounds like they’re having fun again as they tout reissues of their timelessly infectious ’90s albums. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, sold out.)

MaLLy: As the title of his new album (“The Journey to a Smile”), suggests, this always-thoughtful south Minneapolis rapper had a whole lot to contemplate in recent years with loss, personal struggle and what he says were new explorations of “self-empowerment, masculinity and spirituality.” That all pours out in powerful and smile-inducing ways on the long-awaited record, produced with his pal PC and featuring help from Last Word, Aby Wolf, Paul Yutaka and Medium Zach. The Lioness and Just Wulf open his party. (10:30 p.m. Sat., Icehouse, Mpls., $8-$10.)

Tech N9ne: After reiterating his strong and kindred local ties at Soundset in May, Kansas City’s indie-rap impresario is back for another headlining show with a new throwback-flavored album, “N9NA,” and a second season of his “Kathartic” online series to tout. A bunch of his Strange Music crew will be in tow, including Krizz Kaliko, Ces Cru and Iso King. (8 p.m. Sat., Myth, Maplewood, all ages, $38.)

Ghost: After opening for Iron Maiden locally two years ago, Sweden’s theatrical death-metal band spent the summer on tour with Metallica in Europe and is now returning stateside for a headlining outing complete with new costumes and props and even a new alias for frontman Tobias Forge, now known as Cardinal Copia. Moody Texas band Nothing More opens. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Armory, $41.)

Aaron Neville: One of popular music’s most distinctive vocal stylists of the past six decades, this New Orleans legend turns into a human jukebox in concert with pianist Michael Goods. Neville, 78, will cover anything from doo-wop classics to Neil Diamond and Billy Joel favorites to his own hits, including “Tell It Like It Is” and “Don’t Know Much,” as well as Crescent City chestnuts and Neville Brothers gems like “Yellow Moon.” (7 p.m. Sun.-Mon., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $75-$105. 612-332-1010 or dakotacooks.com)

Women on the Moon: Twin Cities piano star Lori Dokken has put together an alluring revue exploring the music of female vocalists of the 1960s, including Aretha Franklin, Cher, Janis Joplin and Dusty Springfield. It features some of the finest singers in town: Joyann Parker, Judi Vinar, Patty Peterson, Ginger Commodore, Katie Gearty, Yolande Bruce, Anna Christy and Rachel Holder Hennig. (5 p.m. Sun., Ordway, $39)

The Midnight Hour: A Tribe Called Quest producer/beatmaker Ali Shaheed Muhammad and keyboardist Adrian Younge started this devilishly funky and classically jazzy ensemble after scoring music for the Marvel TV series “Luke Cage.” (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, St. Paul, $20-$22.)

Judy Collins: At 80, she still has those intense blue eyes that inspired Stephen Stills to write “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” along with a gloriously crystalline soprano voice and an ability to make any song — whether by Leonard Cohen, Stephen Sondheim, the Beatles or her own new immigration tune “Dreamers” — breathtaking. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., $35-$70)

Little Feat: They were never the same after the 1979 death of cofounding guitarist-singer Lowell George, but keyboardist Billy Payne and crew have always put a scrumptiously funky stamp on jam-band music. Along with longtimers Paul Barrere, Kenny Gradney, Sam Clayton and Fred Tackett, Payne is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the underappreciated Little Feat, throwing down “Oh Atlanta,” “Dixie Chicken” and “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now.” Americana stalwarts Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams open. (7:30 p.m. Mon., State Theatre, Mpls., $45-$85)

JazzMN Orchestra: With JC Sanford, who has a doctorate in jazz from New England Conservatory, taking over as artistic director for founder Doug Snapp, this big band will play material by George Gershwin, Count Basie and others. The ever-versatile Debbie Duncan will be the featured vocalist. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, $38-$53.)

Lizzo: After setting a record this week for the longest-running No. 1 single by a female rapper (“Truth Hurts” at four weeks), Lizzo returns to the city that launched her, for the Armory’s first sold-out two-night stand since it reopened as a concert venue almost two years ago. She seriously should be playing an arena instead, based on the steep ticket prices on resale sites. But this venue’s giant dance floor will be put to good use. J. Cole protégé Ari Lennox opens. (8 p.m. Wed. & next Fri., Armory, sold out.)