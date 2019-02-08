Eric Church: The country superstar is going where no Nashville hero has gone before: Playing two consecutive nights with wildly divergent set lists. In playing three dozen tunes over two sets, he serves up hits, deep tracks and covers ranging from Otis Redding to the Beatles. At least, that’s what he’s done at the first two stops on his Double Down Tour; we’re the third city. Church’s biggest songs, like “Springsteen” and “Drink in My Hand,” might turn up but he’s been dipping into all six of his albums. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Target Center, Mpls., $39-$129, axs.com.)

William Bell: The once-forgotten soul man of Stax Records was spectacular last August, dusting off R&B gems like “Tryin’ to Love Two,” “Everyday Will Be Like a Holiday” and “Born Under a Bad Sign,” which he wrote with his buddy and schoolmate Booker T. Jones. A consummate showman at age 79, Bell offered ageless energy, passionate vocals, compelling stories, terrific songs and a top-notch band. And he delivered two knock-out shows. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat. Dakota, $30-$60, dakotacooks.com)

Eleganza! Well-versed in riling up 7th St. Entry from his years fronting the Midnight Evils and Chooglin’ on up to the blissful “Exile on Main Street” tribute show in December, Brian Vanderwerf returns to the old coat room to finally celebrate the debut album by his long-simmering, hard-boogying, Replacements-meets-Southern-rock band. The record is loaded with wild, punky howlers such as “Man on the Move,” but there are also a couple soulful, slower-stewing gems, including “Old News.” It’ll be a high-energy release party with the Bad Man, Brasszilla and Liquor Beats Winter opening. (9 p.m. Sat., 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $10, first-avenue.com.)

Jay’s Longhorn Reunion: The long-in-the-works documentary film “Jay’s Longhorn” — about Minneapolis’ wild and influential punk club of the late 1970s — is finally done, and it’s a hoot. Before he premieres the film March 31 at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis, director Mark Engebretson is getting the old band back together. Actually, about a half-dozen of them, for a “reunion concert” with sets by the Suicide Commandos (who anchor the film), Flamingo (who get their due in it), the Jerks of Fate starring Curtiss A (a scene stealer in it), plus the Hypstrz, Fingerprints and Smart Alex. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, sold out.)

Battle of the Jug Bands: A 39th annual blowout of rustic acoustic bands that wouldn’t have been out of place 100-plus years ago, the battle has grown into a three-day affair that includes a pre-party with 2018 champs the Sliced Bread Jugband on Friday (10 p.m., 331 Club) and a “pancake league” showcase on Saturday afternoon with old faves the West Bank Temperance League and Como Ave Jug Band (1-5 p.m., Minnesota Music Cafe, St. Paul) before the usual Sunday afternoon marathon with 20 acts competing for the coveted waffle-iron trophy (Noon-8 p.m., Cabooze, Mpls.).

Excision: The Canadian dubstep star and EDM festival favorite is promising a “bone-crushing” 225,000-watt sound system on all the tour stops supporting his latest album, “Apex,” featuring an onslaught of throbbing basslines and collaborations with pals Illenium, Dion Timmer and Sullivan King, the latter of whom will also perform at this gig alongside Squnto and supposedly some surprise guests. (9 p.m. Sat., the Armory, $55, armorymn.com.)

Al Jardine: After premiering his storytelling “A Postcard from California” presentation at the Dakota last winter, the Beach Boys’ co-founder is back with sunny songs brightened by his son, Matt Jardine, on guitar and high vocals. (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed., Dakota, $65-$75)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: In the running for one of the best worst-named bands of all time, this scruffy indie-rock quintet from rural North Carolina has kicked up a strong buzz over the past year following the release of its full-length debut via the revived Elektra Records imprint. “How to: Friend, Love, Freefall” boasts an off-kilter but alluring mix of southern, Kings of Leon-style shuffling grooves, arty noodling and singer Sam Melo’s surprisingly soulful and tender vocals, as heard in the charming breakout single “Hide.” Mt. Joy opens. (8 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Pieta Brown’s Two x Deux: The poetic, rootsy Iowa folkie returns to town for the new, Molly Maher-hosted weekly collaboration series, which will pair Brown with indie-rock character Howe Gelb of the Arizona band Giant Sand as well as Twin Cities luminaries JT Bates and Erik Koskinen. (7 p.m. Tue., Vieux Carré, St. Paul, $20.)

Heart Bones: Local soul/R&B doppelganger Har Mar Superstar’s new electro-pop project with Sabrina Ellis of the highly entertaining Austin, Texas, rock bands A Giant Dog and Sweet Spirit is still in its incubation phase, but they couldn’t resist revisiting their fun coming-out idea of performing the “Dirty Dancing” soundtrack in full for all the lovers on Valentine’s Day. Houston’s smooth-grooving R&B big band the Suffers are coming to town to open alongside buzzing local trio the Gully Boys. (8 p.m. Thu., First Avenue, $25.)