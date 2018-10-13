JACK ZIPES: “Fearless Ivan and His Faithful Horse Double-Hump” and “The Book of One Hundred Riddles of the Fairy Bellaria.” 7 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

JACQUELINE WEST: “The Collectors.” 6:30 p.m. Mon. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

DEBRA RADER: “Teaching and Learning for Intercultural Understanding.” 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

JULIA GLASS: “And the Dark Sacred Night.” 7 p.m. Mon. Prior Lake Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Av., Prior Lake.

CURT BROWN: “Minnesota 1918.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. Webber Library, 4310 Webber Pkwy., Mpls.

DAVE DURENBERGER: “When Republicans Were Progressive.” 7 p.m. Tue. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

READING BY WRITERS: An evening of works by Somali writers. 7:30 p.m. Tue. University Club of St. Paul, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.

JAMES ANDERSON: “Lullaby Road.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

REBECCA TRAISTER: “Good and Mad.” 7 p.m. Wed. $23-$50. Part of Talking Volumes. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.

GARY SNYDER: Pulitzer Prize-winning poet speaks. Free, but tickets required, macalester.edu. 7:30 p.m. Wed. Kagin Commons, Macalester College, 1600 Grand Av., St. Paul.

LEE SVITAK DEAN AND RICK NELSON: “The Great Minnesota Cookie Book.” 6:30 p.m. Thu. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: With Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, Tony Plocido, Kathryn Haddad and others. 7 p.m. Thu. Blue Harbor Center for the Arts, 559 Humboldt Av., St. Paul.

DANA HILL: “Famous Faces Decoded.” 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

RED BIRD CHAPBOOKS: Release of “Fierce Lament.” 8 p.m. Fri. Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.

RHONDA GILLILAND: “Cooked to Death III.” Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

KATHLEEN NOVAK: “The Autobiography of Corrine Bernard.” 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.