WILLIAM D. GREEN: "The Children of Lincoln." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Plymouth Library, 15700 36th Av. N., Plymouth.

REBECCA BENDER: "Still." 7 p.m. Tue. Adath Jeshurun Congregation, 10500 W. Hillside Lane, Minnetonka; 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.

DAVID HOUSEWRIGHT: "Dead Man's Mistress." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Book­­store, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

LINDA LEGARDE GROVER: "In the Night of Memory." 7 p.m. Thu. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls.

MICHAEL MOOS: "The Idea of the Garden." 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St.,

St. Paul.

SPIKE CARLSEN: "Building Unique and Useful Kids' Furniture." 7 p.m. Thu. River Falls Library, 140 Union St., River Falls, Wis.

DARREL J. MCLEOD: "Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age." 7 p.m. Fri. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 Lake of the Isles Pkwy., Mpls.

BETH DOOLEY AND METTE NIELSEN: "Sweet Nature." 11 a.m. Sat. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

NICKOLAS BUTLER: "Little Faith." 2 p.m. next Sun. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

UPON WAKING: Poetry reading by contributors of the new anthology. 2 p.m. next Sun. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Av. S., Mpls.

UNDER PURPLE SKIES READING: 6 p.m. next Sun. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.