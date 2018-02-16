KAO KALIA YANG: “The Song Poet.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. Hastings Art Center, 216 E. 4th St., Hastings.

KELLY BARNHILL: “Dreadful Young Ladies and Other Stories.” 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

READING BY WRITERS: With Sandy Beach, Christopher Gibson, Rebecca Ramsden, Lynette Reini-Grandell and Ibé. 7:30 p.m. Tue. University Club, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.

JON LURIE: “Canoeing With Jose.” 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

JUDY MCCONNELL: “Dreamhouse.” 7 p.m. Wed. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

MARY JO BANG AND STEPHANIE BURT: “A Doll for Throwing” and “Advice From the Lights.” 7 p.m. Wed. $5, tickets available at raintaxi.com. Uptown Church, 1219 W. 31st. St., Mpls.

MICHAEL BENANAV: “Himalaya Bound.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

STEVE ATKINSON: “In Liberating Strife.” 6:30 p.m. Thu. Northeast Library, 2200 Central Av. NE., Mpls.

STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES: “Mongrels.” 7:30 p.m. Thu. Minnesota State University, 228 Wiecking Center, Mankato.

ALAN PAGE, KAMI PAGE AND DAVID GEISTER: “Grandpa Alan’s Sugar Shack.” 11 a.m. Sat. River Falls Library, 140 Union St., River Falls, Wis.

BAO PHI: “Thousand Star Hotel” and “A Different Pond.” 1 p.m. Sat. Northtown Library, 711 NE. County Road 10, Blaine.

TOMMY MURRAY: “Fathers, Sons and the Holy Ghost of Baseball.” 1 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

MICHAEL KAREKEN: “Parts.” 2 p.m. Sat. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Mpls.

DORE KIESSELBACH: “Albatross.” 2 p.m. next Sun. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.