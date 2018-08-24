Above: “Woodland Caribou” by Sarah Ann Nelson (St. Paul)

OPENING THIS WEEKEND

Minnesota State Fair's Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Minnesota State Fair, Fine Arts Building (1265 N Snelling Ave., St. Paul)

Exhibition continues through Sept. 3

It’s the first weekend of the state fair. Go for the food, stay for the art. Visit the Fine Arts Building for the annual juried Minnesota State Fair Art show, complete with winners in eight categories. Here are my top 10 picks: http://www.startribune.com/top-10-must-see-artworks-at-the-minnesota-state-fair/491485191/

Above: “Black Out” by Richard Hull (detail shown here) is one of several paintings in the exhibit of art from Chicago artists opening Saturday

OPENING THIS WEEKEND

New to Mia: Art From Chicago

Opening: Saturday, Aug. 25.

Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. & Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Admission: Free.

The end-of-summer exhibition "New to Mia: Art From Chicago" opens this Saturday in Mia's first-floor Cargill Gallery. It's a collection of work from the 1960s to '80s by a group broadly known as the Chicago Imagists, a network of artists who portrayed the surreal, psychological and traumatic, bucking the New York art world's bias toward cleanliness and abstraction. For more info, call 1-888-642-2787 or visit new.artsmia.org. Exhibition ends Jan 6, 2019. Read more here: http://www.startribune.com/a-treasure-trove-of-chicago-art-finds-a-new-home-at-minneapolis-institute-of-art/491559091/

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND

Jason Moran

Walker Art Center (725 Vineland Pl, Mpls.)

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tues., Wed., Sun.; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Thurs.; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Fri., Sat.; closed Mondays

Cost: $15 adults; $13 seniors (62+); $7.50 active military; $10

Acclaimed New York jazz pianist Jason Moran is also an interdisciplinary visual artist. The centerpieces of his exhibit at the Walker are three historic installations about the jazz history of New York City: Harlem’s Savoy Ballroom for big bands in the ’20s, the Three Deuces bebop nightclub in the ’40s and Slug’s Saloon with its ’60s jukebox. Whether you’re a jazz fan or not, this is a show to see. Ends Aug. 26. Read more here: http://www.startribune.com/a-jazz-pianist-plays-the-museum-jason-moran-s-remarkable-show-at-walker-art-center/481760221/

Above: Image via katecasanova.com

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND

Kate Casanova: “Underbelly”

Public Functionary (1400 12th Ave. NE, Mpls)

Opening reception: Fri., Aug 10, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gallery hours: Tues. & Thurs. 12-6 p.m., Fri. 3-7 p.m., Sat. 12-5 p.m.

Kate Casanova is interested in the ways bodies are changing and morphing – not just on a cellular level. Her exhibition uses a variety of sculptural objects to explore this hybridity of humanness and non-humanness/cyborg, using materials ranging from LCD screens and carpet padding to fabric and silicone. Exhibition ends August 26.

ONGOING

A Monster Anthology: New work by Christopher E. Harrison

Soo Visual Arts Center (2909 Bryant Ave S #101, Mpls.)

Gallery hours: Wed. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri. 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Exhibition ends Sept 8.

In artist Christopher E. Harrison’s artwork, glitter, fur, sand, plaster, and acrylic paint are essential materials for creating an imagined species’ new world mythology. Occupying several galleries in the spacious, Harrison’s amorphously shaped creatures are birthed into the universe, exploded and then destroyed by forces of nature. At the end of it all, a creature that combines male and female genes, perhaps something even post-gender, is reborn as “XYOYX,” a grayish blob with recognizable feet and eyes. It came from a pile of rocks and sand that Harrison positions below it, entitled “Nest.” Harrison’s artwork is inspired by science-fiction, African, Pre-Columbian and Native American cultures, science, and more.