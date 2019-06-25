A little respect

Anyone who still thinks Marisa Tomei didn’t deserve her Oscar for 1992’s “My Cousin Vinny” should go back and give the comedy another shot. She’s pitch perfect. The fact that she stole the show as Edith Bunker in a recent live presentation of “All in the Family” is further proof that she belongs in the club.

7 p.m., AMC

Justice for all

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” puts the spotlight on the Alabama attorney behind the Equal Justice Initiative, a program dedicated to erasing racial discrimination in the legal system. The documentary comes from Kunhardt Films, which has produced stirring tributes to John McCain, Warren Buffett and Ben Bradlee.

7 p.m., HBO

Seth Meyers

Spin zone

You’ll have to forgive Seth Meyers if he looks a little beat when he performs Friday night in Minneapolis. “Late Night With Seth Meyers” is going live Wednesday and Thursday in New York, giving the show the opportunity to react to the Democratic Party debates. “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” are taking the same tack.

11:35 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin