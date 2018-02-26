The seedier side of sports

One of the many reasons "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" excels is because of its willingness to not play by the rules. The newsmagazine's 2004 undercover exposé on how underage jockeys are used for camel racing is a prime example. This award-winning piece of journalism has been updated with a camera crew returning to the Persian Gulf.

9 p.m., HBO

Life after death

"Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G." turns the cold case into a rather standard cop procedural with Josh Duhamel and Jimmi Simpson playing just-the-facts-ma'am detectives. Rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls take a back seat to the sleuths, which is bound to rile rap fans, but will appeal to viewers addicted to USA Network's steady stream of "Law & Order" reruns.

9 p.m., USA

They come to America

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and historian David M. Kennedy put aside their political differences to celebrate immigrants in "American Creed," a documentary that could easily run before every naturalization ceremony. Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon and a Wisconsin-raised Marine sergeant also contribute to this patriotic effort.

11 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin