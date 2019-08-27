Baby love

The next best thing to a summer afternoon at the petting zoo may be "Animal Babies: First Year on Earth," a docuseries that crisscrosses the globe for the cutest close-ups. Watching an infant elephant try to maneuver her way out of a mud puddle should give you a serious case of the "awwws."

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Car talk

"Jay Leno's Garage" may have started off as a way for the late-night host to capitalize on his love of cars. But the series has become more an opportunity to indulge in corny comedy sketches with the kind of A-listers he used to have on "The Tonight Show." In the Season 5 premiere, Leno, who will be performing Sept. 15 at Treasure Island Casino, pretends he's a gangster being chased by mobsters and pokes fun at shotgun passenger Kevin Hart.

9 p.m., CNBC

Down Under

Those hoping that "The Magical Land of Oz" would be a trip down the Yellow Brick Road will be surprised to find that they've stumbled into yet another wildlife series. This time the setting is Australia, where every creature from the tarantula to the saltwater crocodile are treated like stars of TV's most cutthroat sitcom.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin