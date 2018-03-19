Hey, maybe chickens aren’t the only fowl trying to get to the other side.

A turkey flew out of a highway ditch in northern Minnesota and burst through a pickup truck windshield Sunday afternoon, according to the State Patrol.

Driver Scott E. Taylor, 51, of Menahga, Minn., was injured and required treatment at a nearby hospital for noncritical injuries, the patrol said.

A passenger, Thomas Walls, 38, of Nevis, Minn., came away with scratches and a headache, Taylor said on his Facebook page.

The pickup was heading south on Hwy. 71 at 340th Street, about 15 miles south of Park Rapids, when the turkey made its surprise visit through the passenger side of the windshield.

Taylor revealed on Facebook that a law enforcement officer shot and killed the turkey.