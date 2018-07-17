Just as things looked to be improving for Hwy. 169 drivers, a second crash has popped up. Look for slow traffic ahead of a new wreck at Medicine Lake Road.
Here is the look from southbound Hwy. 169 at 36th Avenue N.
Down the highway, traffic remains sluggish at Minnetonka Boulevard where a two-car crash has been moved to the right shoulder. The combo at 8:45 a.m. is making for a 30-minute trip from I-94 to I-494.
In downtown Minneapolis. it's heavy duty from the Lowry Hill Tunnel to I-35W. Westbound brings a very slow roll from Franklin Avenue to Chicago Avenue. A crash at Cedar Avenue is part of the problem.
In St. Paul, traffic stacks up on northbound Hwy. 52 due to a fender bender at Eaton Street and remains heavy up to I-94.
