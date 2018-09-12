IMPACT PLAYER: Joe Mauer, Twins
Even in a 1-for-23 slump, he’s a dangerous hitter, as he proved with a grand slam.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Runs scored by the Twins, their most against New York since July 24, 2015.
16 Consecutive games without a stolen base by the Twins, a streak ended Tuesday by Jake Cave’s third-inning steal.
UP NEXT
The last time the Twins won back-to-back games in one season against the Yankees? 2013.
