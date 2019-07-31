GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Sergio Romo, Twins
Called upon to pitch against the team that traded him Saturday, he turned in a scoreless eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
25 Foul balls hit against Jake Odorizzi, contributing mightily to his 103-pitch total.
112.6 In miles per hour, the speed of Miguel Sano’s line drive in the fourth inning.
ON DECK
All-Star Jose Berrios takes aim at the Marlins on Wednesday.
