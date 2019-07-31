GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Sergio Romo, Twins

Called upon to pitch against the team that traded him Saturday, he turned in a scoreless eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

25 Foul balls hit against Jake Odorizzi, contributing mightily to his 103-pitch total.

112.6 In miles per hour, the speed of Miguel Sano’s line drive in the fourth inning.

ON DECK

All-Star Jose Berrios takes aim at the Marlins on Wednesday.