Ellie Alvarez scored 5 minutes, 12 seconds into the third period to give top-seeded Minnetonka a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Shakopee in the Class 2A, Section 2 girls’ hockey semifinals Tuesday night at Braemar Arena in Edina.

The Sabers took a 1-0 lead on Olivia Grabianowski’s goal seven minutes into the first period. The Skippers responded 3:28 later on Grace Sadura’s goal.

Sidney Hearn stopped 33 shots to keep the Sabers in the game.

In the other semifinal, second-seeded Eden Prairie scored two goals in the third period to pull away from third-seeded Holy Family for 3-1 victory. Grace Kuipers scored two goals and Sydney Langseth scored the other to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead. Maddie Morgan scored with 39 seconds left in the game for the Fire. Sedona Blair of Holy Family made 38 saves.

Class 2A

Section 4: Top-seeded Hill-Murray defeated fifth-seeded Woodbury 1-0 at Aldrich Arena in the semifinals. Ellah Hause scored 4:23 into the game for the Pioneers. Anna Juluis kept the Royals in the game with 39 saves. Rachel Kennedy stopped 13 shots for the shutout. ... Lauren Einan recorded a natural hat trick to help second-seeded Stillwater defeat sixth-seeded Mounds View 5-2 at Aldrich Arena. Alaina Tanski gave the Ponies a 1-0 lead 1:17 into the game. Einan scored a goal late in the first period and then added two more in the second. Lindsay Berggren scored her first of two goals 8:47 into the third period for the Mustangs. Kylie Ligday also scored for the Ponies and Sophie Cronk made 20 saves. Abbie Thompson made 28 saves for the Mustangs.

Section 5: Lauren Stenslie scored two goals to lead top-seeded Maple Grove past fourth-seeded Rogers 4-1 at Roseville Ice Arena in the semifinals. Emily Oakland got the Crimson on the board 2:45 into the second period. Allison Hatcher tied the score at 1-1 for the Royals 5:15 later. Stenslie scored her first goal of the game to put the Crimson ahead for good with 4:29 left in the second. Tristana Tatur extended the Crimson lead to 3-1 with 9:25 left in the game. Stenslie added an empty-net goal with 19 seconds left. Brooke Cassibo made 28 saves for the Crimson, Hailey Hartlage 22 for the Royals. ... Hailey Hansen made 40 saves to help second-seeded Blaine edge sixth-seeded Anoka/Spring Lake Park 1-0 at Roseville Ice Arena. Dani Brunette scored with 4:58 left in the second period for the Bengals the 1-0 victory. Abi Furlano made 27 saves for Anoka/Spring Lake Park.

Section 8: Kayla Santl scored three goals to lead top-seeded Roseau past fifth-seeded Buffalo 7-3 at the Rams Sports Center in the semifinals. Memphis Mertens scored two goals and Sophie Helgeson and Kate Helgeson scored one each. Jada Habish, Reagan Wurm and Morgan Wurm scored a goal each and Isabel Varner stopped 29 shots for the Bison. ... Sophie Robinson broke a 1-1 tie 2:34 into the third period to give second-seeded Brainerd/Little Falls the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over second-seeded Alexandria at Essentia Health Sports Center. Lindsey Booth scored with 18 seconds left to play. Molly Hagelie put Brainerd/Little Falls ahead 1-0 at 6:46 of the first period. Marki Oberg tied the score at 1-1 for the Cardinals with 1:55 left in the second.

Class 1A

Section 4: Gabby Ogren broke a 1-1 tie 1:50 into the third period to give top-seeded South St. Paul a 2-1 victory over fourth-seeded Mahtomedi in the semifinals. Justice Rambaum scored 2:55 into the second period to tie the score for the Packers. Karen Miller gave Mahtomedi a 1-0 lead with 7:21 left in the first period. Delaney Norman made 26 saves for the Packers and Lauren Hamme 37 for the Zephyrs.

Section 3: Top-seeded Luverne scored three goals in the third period to pull away from Mankato West for a 4-1 victory at Gustavus Adolphus in the championship game. Reghan Bork broke a 1-1 tie with 7:24 left in the game for the Cardinals. Claire Baustian and Kamryn Van Batavia scored the next two goals 29 seconds span. Baustian got the Cardinals on the board with 2:05 left in the first period. Molly Grundhoffer scored a goal and Sarah Olsen had 35 saves for the Scarlets.

Boys’ hockey

Lakeville South 3, Hermantown 2: The Cougars scored three straight goals in the third period to defeat the visiting Class 1A, No. 2 Hawks. Cade Ahrenholz scored two goals and Caden Rubischko scored one in a 3:35 span in the middle of the third period. Aaron Pionk got the Hawks on the board 41 seconds into the second period. Zach Kilen got the Hawks to within a goal with 31 seconds left to play. Cody Ticen made 32 saves for the Cougars, Jacob Backstrom 22 for the Hawks.

Blaine 3, Rogers 2 (OT): Jack Reimann scored 2:44 into overtime to give the Bengals the victory over the host Royals. The Bengals overcame a pair of one-goal deficits in regulation. Carsen Richels scored with 3:28 left in the third period to send the game to overtime. Braeden Lindsay also scored for the Bengals. Cal Levis scored in the first period to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. Miken Miller made it 2-1 Royals 6:44 into the third period. Ryan Wallin made 20 saves for the Bengals and Patric Loeffler had 41 for the Royals.

Southwest Christian/Richfield 6, Providence Academy 5 (OT): Jeremiah Konkel scored his second goal of the game 5:15 into overtime to give the Stars the victory over the visiting Lions. Jackson Olimb also scored two goals, Nic Gustafson had four assists, and Isaac Haugen made 32 saves for the Stars. Delfin Cruz and Joshua Mogeni scored two goals each, and Joshua Koskie made 29 saves for the Lions.

Girls’ basketball

Lakeville North 99, Burnsville 82: Lauren Jensen scored 35 points to lead the Panthers to the South Suburban Conference victory over the visiting Blaze. Jensen, a senior guard who has signed with Iowa, surpassed 2,000 points for her career in the victory.

Wayzata 74, St. Michael-Albertville 72: Annika Stewart scored 25 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 3 Trojans past the visiting No. 7 Knights. Jasmine Smiley scored 14 points, Alivia Arnebeck 13 and Mara Braun 10 for the Trojans. Mackenzie Kramer led the Knights with 33 points, Tessa Johnson had 15 and Emma Miller 11.

Boys’ basketball

Eden Prairie 81, Hopkins 75: Drake Dobbs scored 32 points to lead the Class 4A, No. 1 Eagles past the visiting No. 5 Royals. John Henry scored 21 points and Austin Andrews had 17 for the Eagles. Kerwin Walton led the Royals with 38 points and Andre Gray had 12.

Fridley 69, Columbia Heights 67: Yoal Ruei scored 32 points to lead the Tigers past the visiting Hylanders. Micah Niewald had 15 points and Christian Crockett had 11 for the Tigers. Jordan Jones led the Hylanders with 31 points and Muja Burton and Elijah Williams had 11 each.

Hastings 75, Blake 72: Trey Swanson and Japhe Gudissa scored 15 points each to lead the Raiders past the visiting Bears. Devon Haraldson and Colby Zak scored 13 points each for the Raiders. Theo Liu led the Bears with 26 points, Jasper Liu had 19 and Robert Grace IV had 11.

South St. Paul 73, Hill-Murray 69: Alonzo Dodd scored 35 points to lead the Packers past the host Pioneers. Max Yanz led the Pioneers with 18 points and Kenny Larmie, Joe Schoenecker and Rashad McKinley had 13 each.

STAFF REPORTS