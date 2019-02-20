Minnehaha Academy, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A boys’ basketball, edged No. 2 Minneapolis North 63-59 on Tuesday night at North.
Jalen Suggs had 33 points to lead the Redhawks. The junior also grabbed 12 rebounds. Teammate Chet Holmgren added a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks.
Eli Campbell led the Polars with 19 points.
The Redhawks led 32-15 at halftime, but the Polars went on a 21-2 run to start the second half.
Minnehaha Academy (19-2) will host DeLaSalle, the top-ranked Class 3A team on Saturday.
North St. Paul 95, South St. Paul 63: Dajuan Carter scored a season-high 51 points in the Polars’ win. Marquise Gleb led the Packers with 19.
Girls’ basketball
Stillwater 101, Cretin-Derham Hall 93: Despite Frannie Hottinger’s 51 points, the Raiders lost to the Ponies, No. 3 in Class 4A. Sara Scalia and Alexis Pratt led Stillwater with 36 and 30 points, respectively.
Lakeville North 84, Apple Valley 74: Lauren Jensen scored a season-high 47 to lead the Panthers. It was the junior’s third game that she’s scored more than 40.
Boys’ hockey
East Ridge 5, Apple Valley 1: Marco Troje scored a hat trick to lead the Raptors in the Class 2A, Section 3 first-round game.
staff reports
