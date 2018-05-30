TUESDAY

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Roch. Mayo 11, Roch. John Marshall 5

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• Woodbury 8, Tartan 3

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Mpls. Southwest 4, St. Louis Park 2

• Armstrong vs. Mpls. Washburn

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • Semifinals

• Winona 4, Northfield 3

• Austin vs. Red Wing

Section 6 • Quarterfinals

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Cooper 1

• Willmar 5, Dassel-Cokato 2

Section 7 • Quarterfinals

• Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0

• Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

• North Branch 9, Hermantown 5

• Hibbing at Cloquet

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 1

CLASS 2A

Section 3 • Semifinals

• Luverne 14, New London-Spicer 6

• Paynesville Area 3, Pipestone Area 1

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Fairmont 4, Windom Area 2

• Minnewaska Area 4, Morris Area/C-A 0

Section 4 • Semifinals

• St. Croix Lutheran 4, New Life Academy 1

• Minnehaha Academy vs. St. Agnes

Losers’ bracket • First round

• St. Paul Johnson 8, Trinity 0

• Columbia Heights vs. St. Paul Academy

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Blake at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Section 6 • First round

• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Long Prairie-GE 2

Section 7 • First round

• Duluth Marshall 11, Mesabi East 1

• Esko 13, Rush City 1

• Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Virginia 4

• Moose Lake-Willow River 11, Pine City 10

• Mora 16, Crosby-Ironton 1

• Two Harbors 6, Proctor 4

• Aitkin vs. Barnum

• Greenway vs. International Falls

Quarterfinals

• Aitkin-Barnum winner vs. Mora

• Duluth Marshall vs. Eveleth-Gilbert

• Esko vs. Moose Lake-Willow River

• Greenway-International Falls winner vs. Two Harbors

Section 8 • First round

• Crookston 15, Bagley 2

Second round

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Crookston 3

• East Grand Forks 17, Hawley 7

• Frazee 8, Breckenridge 1

• Park Rapids Area 5, Roseau 0

• Perham 10, Staples-Motley 0

• Thief River Falls 6, Warroad 4

• Barnesville at Pequot Lakes

• Ottertail Central at Wadena-DC

CLASS 1A

Section 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Blooming Prairie 11, United So. Central 1

Section 2 • Quarterfinals

• BOLD 9, Cleveland 0

• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Mankato Loyola 1

• Sleepy Eye 11, Springfield 5

• St. Clair at Martin Luther/G-H-EC/T.

Section 3

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Dawson-Boyd 13, Canby 4

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Adrian 2

Section 4 • Quarterfinals

• PACT 4, West Lutheran 2

Semifinals

• Heritage Christian 1, Mayer Lutheran 0

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Goodhue 2, Lester Prairie/HT 0

• Legacy Christian vs. West Lutheran

Section 5 • Quarterfinals

• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, Ogilvie 0

• Braham vs. East Central

• Walker-H-Akeley at Hill City/Northland

Section 6 • First round

• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 6, St. John’s Prep 3

• Browerville/EV 9, Ashby 0

• New York Mills 20, Hillcrest Lutheran 2

• Ortonville 7, Hancock 1

• Pelican Rapids 1, Brandon-E. 0, 10 inn.

• West Central Area 6, Upsala/Swanville 0

• Bertha-Hewitt/V. at Parkers Prairie

Section 7 • First round

• Carlton 5, Cook County 2

• Chisholm 8, North Woods 0

• Ely 9, Littlefork-Big Falls 0

• NE Range 7, Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

• Silver Bay 12, Cherry 1

• Wrenshall 12, Floodwood 2

• Deer River vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl

Quarterfinals

• South Ridge 3, Silver Bay 1

• Carlton vs. Wrenshall

• Chisholm vs. Ely

• Deer River-Mountain Iron-Buhl winner vs. NE Range

Section 8 • Quarterfinals

• Ada-Borup/NCW 7, Kittson Co. Central 1

• Blackduck 7, Win-E-Mac 6

• Fosston 10, Lake Park-Audubon 0

• Sacred Heart 5, Badger-G-MR 1

Semifinals

• Fosston 10, Blackduck 0

• Sacred Heart 6, Ada-Borup/NCW 0

Losers’ bracket • First round

• Badger-G-MR 7, Kittson Co. Central 1

• Win-E-Mac 2, Lake Park-Audubon 0

GOLF • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • First round

At The Jewel G.C.

• Northfield 291, Lakeville South 296, Hastings 307, Lakeville North 310, Winona 325, Rochester Mayo 329, Farmington 333, Rochester John Marshall 344, Austin 364, Owatonna 372, Faribault 376, Rochester Century 380. Individual leader (par 71): Casey Parker, Northfield, 69.

Section 4 • First round

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Stillwater 300, Mahtomedi 320, White Bear Lake 323, St. Paul Highland Park and Tartan 333 (Tartan won tiebreaker to advance), Cretin-Derham Hall 351, St. Paul Central 368, North St. Paul 393. Individual leaders (par 72): Benedict Corbid, Stillwater, and Coler Jahnke, Stillwater, 74.

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 4 • First round

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Mahtomedi 351, Stillwater 354, White Bear Lake 371, Cretin-Derham 391, Tartan 400, Highland Park 414, North St. Paul 482. Individual leader (par 72): Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi, 81.

LACROSSE • boys

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Roch. Century 11, Farmington 4

Section 8 • First round

• Maple Grove 1, Brainerd 0, forfeit

• Rocori at Becker

LACROSSE • GIRLS

Section 2 • First round

• Hutchinson 12, Mound Westonka 3

Section 5 • First round

• Totino-Grace 15, Cooper 7

Section 7 • First round

• Andover 14, Chisago Lakes 2

• Coon Rapids 10, Hermantown/Proctor 2

• Duluth 15, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Section 8 • First round

• Monticello 16, Brainerd 3

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Lakeville North 2, Farmington 1

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• New Prague vs. Roch. John Marshall

Fourth round

• New Prague-Roch. John Marshall winner vs. Farmington

Section 2

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Shakopee 3, Prior Lake 1

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Chanhassen 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Fourth round

• Stillwater 15, Woodbury 8

Section 5

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Centennial 4, Maple Grove 0

Fourth round

• Centennial vs. Rogers

Section 6

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 5

Section 7

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Blaine 6, Coon Rapids 1

Fourth round

• Anoka 10, Blaine 0

Section 8

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Brainerd vs. Moorhead

Third round

• Brainerd-Moorhead winner vs. St. Michael-Albertville

 

CLASS 3A

Section 1

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Northfield vs. Winona

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Austin vs. Red Wing

Third round

• Austin-Red Wing winner vs. Northfield-Winona loser

Section 2

Losers’ bracket • Fourth round

• Mankato West vs. New Ulm

Section 3

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Holy Angels 15, South St. Paul 1

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Simley 6, Richfield 2

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Mahtomedi 8, Totino-Grace 7, 10 inn.

Section 5

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Willmar 2, Rocori 0

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Becker vs. Dassel-Cokato

Fourth round

• Becker-Dassel-Cokato winner vs. Rocori

Section 7

Winners’ bracket • Third round

• Cloquet 7, North Branch 4

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Hermantown 6, Chisago Lakes 3

CLASS 2A

Section 1

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Winona Cotter 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Chatfield 5, Byron 0

Fourth round

• Rochester Lourdes 7, Chatfield 0

Section 3

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• St. James 13, New London-Spicer 4

Fourth round

• St. James 6, Martin County West 0

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• St. Croix Prep 3, St. Croix Lutheran 2

Fourth round

• St. Croix Prep vs. St. Agnes

Section 5

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Norwood Young America 5, Maple Lake 4

Section 7

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Virginia 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 3

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Esko 5, International Falls 4

• Proctor 18, Eveleth-Gilbert 10

Third round

• Esko 5, Proctor 3

Section 8

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Dilworth-G-Felton 2, Park Rapids 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Hawley 5, Roseau 2

• Thief River Falls 17, Pequot Lakes 5

Third round

• Thief River Falls 13, Hawley 2

CLASS 1A

Section 1

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Hayfield 16, Goodhue 1

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Wabasha-K. 9, Bethlehem Academy 3

Fourth round

• Wabasha-K. 6, Goodhue 0

Section 2

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Cleveland vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s

Fourth round

• Cleveland-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s winner vs. Sleepy Eye

Section 3

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Kerkhoven-M-S vs. Lac qui Parle Valley

Fourth round

• Kerkhoven-M-S-Lac qui Parle Valley winner vs. Wabasso

Section 4

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Mayer Lutheran vs. West Lutheran

Fourth round

• Mayer Lutheran-West Lutheran winner vs. Randolph

Section 5

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Sebeka 6, McGregor 0

Losers’ bracket • Third round

• Hinckley-Finlayson vs. Pine River-B.

Fourth round

• Hinckley-Finlayson-Pine River-B. winner vs. McGregor

Section 6

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• New York Mills 11, West Central Area 1

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Browerville/EV 15, Belgrade-B-E 2

• Wheaton-H-Norcross 10, Frazee 9

Third round

• Wheaton-H-Norcross 2, Browerville/EV 1

Section 7

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Carlton 12, South Ridge 7

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Cherry 6, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

• Silver Bay 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 0

Third round

• Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2

Section 8

Winners’ bracket • Fourth round

• Badger-G-MR 7, Norman Co. E./U-H 3

Losers’ bracket • Second round

• Ada-Borup/NCW 11, Red Lake Falls 1

• Mahnomen/W. 12, Blackduck 2

Third round

• Ada-Borup/NCW 9, Mahnomen/W. 6

TENNIS • BOYS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Duluth East 5, Anoka 2

• Andover vs. Elk River

Championship

• Duluth East 4, Elk River 3

• Singles: No. 1-E.J. Hietala, DE, def. Tommy Chuba, ER, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2-Stewart Morrell, ER, def. Dylan Junker, DE, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3-Taiyo Larson, ER, def. Reece Patten, DE, 6-4, 6-4; No. 4-Connor Bizal, ER, def. Lucas Goetzman, DE, 6-2, 6-2.

• Doubles: No. 1-Nolan Humphreys-Michael Sutherland, DE, def. Ryan Hermanson-Joe O’Connell, ER, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2-Luke Hietala-David Holliday, DE, def. Isaac Hultberg-Joey Eberle, ER, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3-Ty Kruger-Tristan Bombardieri, DE, def. Matthew Gearou-Lucas Holbrook, ER, 6-3, 6-3.

 

Individual tournament

Section 1 • Championship

• Singles: Sebastian Vile, Rochester Mayo, def. Nick Aney, Rochester Century, 6-2, 6-1.

• Doubles: Matthew Christensen-Varun Iyer, Rochester Century, def. Adam Harvey-Hunter Roseth, Lakeville South, 6-4, 6-3.

Section 2 • Championship

• Singles: Conner Olsen, Orono, def. John Kasner, Orono, 6-1, 7-5.

• Doubles: Frank Stich-Ben Wheaton, Minnetonka, def. Trevor Smiley-Jacob Stork, Minnetonka, 6-2, 6-2. True second: Smiley-Stok def. Max Hall-Jayden Olson, Prior Lake, 6-0, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Section 3 • Championship

• Singles: Maxim Zagrebelny, Eagan, def. Gavin Young, Eastview, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.

• Doubles: Sourabh Terakanambi-Nisal Liyanage, Eastview, def. Caleb Fridinger-Luke Fridinger, East Ridge, 6-4, 6-3.

Section 4 • Championship

• Singles: Bjorn Swenson, Mounds View, def. Petro Alex, Mounds View, 7-6 (5) 6-3. True second: Petro def. Riley Eddins, St. Paul Central, 6-1, 6-2.

• Doubles: Christo Alex-Michael Cao, Mounds View, def. Ge Lee-Tou Ger Xiong, St. Paul Harding, 6-2, 6-3.

Section 5 • Championship

• Singles: RJ Griffiths, Rogers, def. Jonathan Nudler, Wayzata, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.

• Doubles: Deal-Foley, Wayzata, def. Liao-Mendel, Wayzata, 6-2, 6-1.

Section 6 • Championship

• Singles: Jack Barker, Blake, def. Joe Mairs, Blake, 6-1, 6-3.

• Doubles: Tristan Fjelstad-Ryan Frost, Benilde St. Margaret’s, def. Sujit Chepuri-Ben Peterson, Blake, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

 

CLASS 1A

Section 3 • Championship

• Singles: Jim Erickson, Luverne, def. Ryan Borstad, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

• Doubles: Trey Baustian-Cade Versteeg, Luverne, def. Luke Jarchow-Matt Jelken, Luverne, 6-3, 6-3.

Section 6 • Championship

• Singles: Josh Proehl, New London-Spicer, def. Trevor Meyer, Litchfield, 6-4, 6-4.

• Doubles: Jordan Green-Matthew Wedin, Litchfield, def. Dusty Bergstrom-Jonah Bergstrom, Pine City, 7-5, 7-5.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

adapted SOFTBALL

CI DIVISION

At Coon Rapids

Friday • Quarterfinals

• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. New Prague, 4 pm

• South Suburban vs. South Washington County, 5:30 pm

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. North Suburban, 7 pm

• Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville vs. St. Cloud Area, 7 pm

Saturday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, noon

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 9 & 10:30 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 1:45 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

 

PI DIVISION

At Coon Rapids

Friday • Quarterfinals

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville/New Prague vs. Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, 4 pm

• Dakota United vs. Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville, 4 pm

• Anoka-Hennepin vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 5:30 pm

• Osseo vs. Rochester, 5:30 pm

Saturday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 10:30 am

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 9 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 1:30 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 1:45 pm

SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING

CHAMPIONSHIPS

At University of Minnesota Aquatic Center

• Wayzata 169, Stillwater 112, Forest Lake 75, St. Louis Park 50, Hopkins 28, Blake, Edina and Prior Lake 20, Eden Prairie 10, Itasca 4, Bloomington 3, Columbia Heights, Maple Grove/Osseo and Richfield 1

Individual event winners

• Solo short: Anna Fischer, Wayzata, 62.145.

• Solo long: Caitlyn Close, Wayzata, 65.38.

• Solo extended: Sarah Cao, Wayzata, 69.573.

• Duet short: Olivia Linn-Ruby Ravnholdt, Wayzata, 61.368.

• Duet long: Close-Nirali Somia, Wayzata, 65.377.

• Duet extended: Sophie Ogaard-Grace Zimmer, Stillwater, 67.311.

• Trio short: Sierra Dohm-Linn-Ravnholdt, Wayzata, 62.145.

• Trio long: Hannah Dettmann-Luci Miller-Julianna Silva, Stillwater, 65.38.

• Trio extended: Jenna Hahn-Katlyn Ringquist-Lauren Webert, Wayzata, 69.573.

• Figures short: Fischer, 62.789.

• Figures long: Close, 64.259.

• Figures extended: Cao, 67.812.

• Team short: Wayzata (S. Dohm, Audrey Friesen, Fischer, Hannah Johnson, Pia Leiseth, Linn, Ravnholdt, Audrey Zhou), 61.092.

• Team long: Wayzata (Ketura Bremseth, Close, Mikyla Dohm, Lydia Gengler, Willa Letscher, Aarohi Shah, Campbell Weinand), 63.999.

• Team extended: Wayzata (Nicole Aadalen, Brooke Alexander, Cao, Jenna Hahn, Marisa Perrine, Rinquist, Riley Ruegemer, Webert), 67.406.