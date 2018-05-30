TUESDAY
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Roch. Mayo 11, Roch. John Marshall 5
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• Woodbury 8, Tartan 3
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Mpls. Southwest 4, St. Louis Park 2
• Armstrong vs. Mpls. Washburn
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • Semifinals
• Winona 4, Northfield 3
• Austin vs. Red Wing
Section 6 • Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Cooper 1
• Willmar 5, Dassel-Cokato 2
Section 7 • Quarterfinals
• Chisago Lakes 5, Princeton 0
• Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 2
• North Branch 9, Hermantown 5
• Hibbing at Cloquet
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Fergus Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 1
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • Semifinals
• Luverne 14, New London-Spicer 6
• Paynesville Area 3, Pipestone Area 1
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Fairmont 4, Windom Area 2
• Minnewaska Area 4, Morris Area/C-A 0
Section 4 • Semifinals
• St. Croix Lutheran 4, New Life Academy 1
• Minnehaha Academy vs. St. Agnes
Losers’ bracket • First round
• St. Paul Johnson 8, Trinity 0
• Columbia Heights vs. St. Paul Academy
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Blake at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Section 6 • First round
• St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Long Prairie-GE 2
Section 7 • First round
• Duluth Marshall 11, Mesabi East 1
• Esko 13, Rush City 1
• Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Virginia 4
• Moose Lake-Willow River 11, Pine City 10
• Mora 16, Crosby-Ironton 1
• Two Harbors 6, Proctor 4
• Aitkin vs. Barnum
• Greenway vs. International Falls
Quarterfinals
• Aitkin-Barnum winner vs. Mora
• Duluth Marshall vs. Eveleth-Gilbert
• Esko vs. Moose Lake-Willow River
• Greenway-International Falls winner vs. Two Harbors
Section 8 • First round
• Crookston 15, Bagley 2
Second round
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13, Crookston 3
• East Grand Forks 17, Hawley 7
• Frazee 8, Breckenridge 1
• Park Rapids Area 5, Roseau 0
• Perham 10, Staples-Motley 0
• Thief River Falls 6, Warroad 4
• Barnesville at Pequot Lakes
• Ottertail Central at Wadena-DC
CLASS 1A
Section 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Blooming Prairie 11, United So. Central 1
Section 2 • Quarterfinals
• BOLD 9, Cleveland 0
• New Ulm Cathedral 10, Mankato Loyola 1
• Sleepy Eye 11, Springfield 5
• St. Clair at Martin Luther/G-H-EC/T.
Section 3
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Dawson-Boyd 13, Canby 4
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 7, Adrian 2
Section 4 • Quarterfinals
• PACT 4, West Lutheran 2
Semifinals
• Heritage Christian 1, Mayer Lutheran 0
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Goodhue 2, Lester Prairie/HT 0
• Legacy Christian vs. West Lutheran
Section 5 • Quarterfinals
• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, Ogilvie 0
• Braham vs. East Central
• Walker-H-Akeley at Hill City/Northland
Section 6 • First round
• Belgrade-B-Elrosa 6, St. John’s Prep 3
• Browerville/EV 9, Ashby 0
• New York Mills 20, Hillcrest Lutheran 2
• Ortonville 7, Hancock 1
• Pelican Rapids 1, Brandon-E. 0, 10 inn.
• West Central Area 6, Upsala/Swanville 0
• Bertha-Hewitt/V. at Parkers Prairie
Section 7 • First round
• Carlton 5, Cook County 2
• Chisholm 8, North Woods 0
• Ely 9, Littlefork-Big Falls 0
• NE Range 7, Nashwauk-Keewatin 2
• Silver Bay 12, Cherry 1
• Wrenshall 12, Floodwood 2
• Deer River vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl
Quarterfinals
• South Ridge 3, Silver Bay 1
• Carlton vs. Wrenshall
• Chisholm vs. Ely
• Deer River-Mountain Iron-Buhl winner vs. NE Range
Section 8 • Quarterfinals
• Ada-Borup/NCW 7, Kittson Co. Central 1
• Blackduck 7, Win-E-Mac 6
• Fosston 10, Lake Park-Audubon 0
• Sacred Heart 5, Badger-G-MR 1
Semifinals
• Fosston 10, Blackduck 0
• Sacred Heart 6, Ada-Borup/NCW 0
Losers’ bracket • First round
• Badger-G-MR 7, Kittson Co. Central 1
• Win-E-Mac 2, Lake Park-Audubon 0
GOLF • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • First round
At The Jewel G.C.
• Northfield 291, Lakeville South 296, Hastings 307, Lakeville North 310, Winona 325, Rochester Mayo 329, Farmington 333, Rochester John Marshall 344, Austin 364, Owatonna 372, Faribault 376, Rochester Century 380. Individual leader (par 71): Casey Parker, Northfield, 69.
Section 4 • First round
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Stillwater 300, Mahtomedi 320, White Bear Lake 323, St. Paul Highland Park and Tartan 333 (Tartan won tiebreaker to advance), Cretin-Derham Hall 351, St. Paul Central 368, North St. Paul 393. Individual leaders (par 72): Benedict Corbid, Stillwater, and Coler Jahnke, Stillwater, 74.
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 4 • First round
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Mahtomedi 351, Stillwater 354, White Bear Lake 371, Cretin-Derham 391, Tartan 400, Highland Park 414, North St. Paul 482. Individual leader (par 72): Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi, 81.
LACROSSE • boys
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Roch. Century 11, Farmington 4
Section 8 • First round
• Maple Grove 1, Brainerd 0, forfeit
• Rocori at Becker
LACROSSE • GIRLS
Section 2 • First round
• Hutchinson 12, Mound Westonka 3
Section 5 • First round
• Totino-Grace 15, Cooper 7
Section 7 • First round
• Andover 14, Chisago Lakes 2
• Coon Rapids 10, Hermantown/Proctor 2
• Duluth 15, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Section 8 • First round
• Monticello 16, Brainerd 3
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 1
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Lakeville North 2, Farmington 1
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• New Prague vs. Roch. John Marshall
Fourth round
• New Prague-Roch. John Marshall winner vs. Farmington
Section 2
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Shakopee 3, Prior Lake 1
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Chanhassen 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Fourth round
• Stillwater 15, Woodbury 8
Section 5
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Centennial 4, Maple Grove 0
Fourth round
• Centennial vs. Rogers
Section 6
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Wayzata 10, Armstrong 5
Section 7
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Blaine 6, Coon Rapids 1
Fourth round
• Anoka 10, Blaine 0
Section 8
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Brainerd vs. Moorhead
Third round
• Brainerd-Moorhead winner vs. St. Michael-Albertville
CLASS 3A
Section 1
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Northfield vs. Winona
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Austin vs. Red Wing
Third round
• Austin-Red Wing winner vs. Northfield-Winona loser
Section 2
Losers’ bracket • Fourth round
• Mankato West vs. New Ulm
Section 3
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Holy Angels 15, South St. Paul 1
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Simley 6, Richfield 2
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Mahtomedi 8, Totino-Grace 7, 10 inn.
Section 5
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Willmar 2, Rocori 0
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Becker vs. Dassel-Cokato
Fourth round
• Becker-Dassel-Cokato winner vs. Rocori
Section 7
Winners’ bracket • Third round
• Cloquet 7, North Branch 4
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Hermantown 6, Chisago Lakes 3
CLASS 2A
Section 1
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Winona Cotter 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Chatfield 5, Byron 0
Fourth round
• Rochester Lourdes 7, Chatfield 0
Section 3
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• St. James 13, New London-Spicer 4
Fourth round
• St. James 6, Martin County West 0
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• St. Croix Prep 3, St. Croix Lutheran 2
Fourth round
• St. Croix Prep vs. St. Agnes
Section 5
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Norwood Young America 5, Maple Lake 4
Section 7
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Virginia 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 3
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Esko 5, International Falls 4
• Proctor 18, Eveleth-Gilbert 10
Third round
• Esko 5, Proctor 3
Section 8
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Dilworth-G-Felton 2, Park Rapids 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Hawley 5, Roseau 2
• Thief River Falls 17, Pequot Lakes 5
Third round
• Thief River Falls 13, Hawley 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Hayfield 16, Goodhue 1
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Wabasha-K. 9, Bethlehem Academy 3
Fourth round
• Wabasha-K. 6, Goodhue 0
Section 2
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Cleveland vs. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s
Fourth round
• Cleveland-Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s winner vs. Sleepy Eye
Section 3
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Kerkhoven-M-S vs. Lac qui Parle Valley
Fourth round
• Kerkhoven-M-S-Lac qui Parle Valley winner vs. Wabasso
Section 4
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Mayer Lutheran vs. West Lutheran
Fourth round
• Mayer Lutheran-West Lutheran winner vs. Randolph
Section 5
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Sebeka 6, McGregor 0
Losers’ bracket • Third round
• Hinckley-Finlayson vs. Pine River-B.
Fourth round
• Hinckley-Finlayson-Pine River-B. winner vs. McGregor
Section 6
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• New York Mills 11, West Central Area 1
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Browerville/EV 15, Belgrade-B-E 2
• Wheaton-H-Norcross 10, Frazee 9
Third round
• Wheaton-H-Norcross 2, Browerville/EV 1
Section 7
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Carlton 12, South Ridge 7
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Cherry 6, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0
• Silver Bay 10, Littlefork-Big Falls 0
Third round
• Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2
Section 8
Winners’ bracket • Fourth round
• Badger-G-MR 7, Norman Co. E./U-H 3
Losers’ bracket • Second round
• Ada-Borup/NCW 11, Red Lake Falls 1
• Mahnomen/W. 12, Blackduck 2
Third round
• Ada-Borup/NCW 9, Mahnomen/W. 6
TENNIS • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Duluth East 5, Anoka 2
• Andover vs. Elk River
Championship
• Duluth East 4, Elk River 3
• Singles: No. 1-E.J. Hietala, DE, def. Tommy Chuba, ER, 6-3, 6-2; No. 2-Stewart Morrell, ER, def. Dylan Junker, DE, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3-Taiyo Larson, ER, def. Reece Patten, DE, 6-4, 6-4; No. 4-Connor Bizal, ER, def. Lucas Goetzman, DE, 6-2, 6-2.
• Doubles: No. 1-Nolan Humphreys-Michael Sutherland, DE, def. Ryan Hermanson-Joe O’Connell, ER, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2-Luke Hietala-David Holliday, DE, def. Isaac Hultberg-Joey Eberle, ER, 6-2, 6-4; No. 3-Ty Kruger-Tristan Bombardieri, DE, def. Matthew Gearou-Lucas Holbrook, ER, 6-3, 6-3.
Individual tournament
Section 1 • Championship
• Singles: Sebastian Vile, Rochester Mayo, def. Nick Aney, Rochester Century, 6-2, 6-1.
• Doubles: Matthew Christensen-Varun Iyer, Rochester Century, def. Adam Harvey-Hunter Roseth, Lakeville South, 6-4, 6-3.
Section 2 • Championship
• Singles: Conner Olsen, Orono, def. John Kasner, Orono, 6-1, 7-5.
• Doubles: Frank Stich-Ben Wheaton, Minnetonka, def. Trevor Smiley-Jacob Stork, Minnetonka, 6-2, 6-2. True second: Smiley-Stok def. Max Hall-Jayden Olson, Prior Lake, 6-0, 6-7 (7), 6-2.
Section 3 • Championship
• Singles: Maxim Zagrebelny, Eagan, def. Gavin Young, Eastview, 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
• Doubles: Sourabh Terakanambi-Nisal Liyanage, Eastview, def. Caleb Fridinger-Luke Fridinger, East Ridge, 6-4, 6-3.
Section 4 • Championship
• Singles: Bjorn Swenson, Mounds View, def. Petro Alex, Mounds View, 7-6 (5) 6-3. True second: Petro def. Riley Eddins, St. Paul Central, 6-1, 6-2.
• Doubles: Christo Alex-Michael Cao, Mounds View, def. Ge Lee-Tou Ger Xiong, St. Paul Harding, 6-2, 6-3.
Section 5 • Championship
• Singles: RJ Griffiths, Rogers, def. Jonathan Nudler, Wayzata, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0.
• Doubles: Deal-Foley, Wayzata, def. Liao-Mendel, Wayzata, 6-2, 6-1.
Section 6 • Championship
• Singles: Jack Barker, Blake, def. Joe Mairs, Blake, 6-1, 6-3.
• Doubles: Tristan Fjelstad-Ryan Frost, Benilde St. Margaret’s, def. Sujit Chepuri-Ben Peterson, Blake, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • Championship
• Singles: Jim Erickson, Luverne, def. Ryan Borstad, Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
• Doubles: Trey Baustian-Cade Versteeg, Luverne, def. Luke Jarchow-Matt Jelken, Luverne, 6-3, 6-3.
Section 6 • Championship
• Singles: Josh Proehl, New London-Spicer, def. Trevor Meyer, Litchfield, 6-4, 6-4.
• Doubles: Jordan Green-Matthew Wedin, Litchfield, def. Dusty Bergstrom-Jonah Bergstrom, Pine City, 7-5, 7-5.
STATE TOURNAMENTS
adapted SOFTBALL
CI DIVISION
At Coon Rapids
Friday • Quarterfinals
• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. New Prague, 4 pm
• South Suburban vs. South Washington County, 5:30 pm
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. North Suburban, 7 pm
• Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville vs. St. Cloud Area, 7 pm
Saturday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, noon
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 9 & 10:30 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, 1:45 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 3:30 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
PI DIVISION
At Coon Rapids
Friday • Quarterfinals
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville/New Prague vs. Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka, 4 pm
• Dakota United vs. Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville, 4 pm
• Anoka-Hennepin vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 5:30 pm
• Osseo vs. Rochester, 5:30 pm
Saturday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 10:30 am
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 9 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1:30 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 1:45 pm
SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING
CHAMPIONSHIPS
At University of Minnesota Aquatic Center
• Wayzata 169, Stillwater 112, Forest Lake 75, St. Louis Park 50, Hopkins 28, Blake, Edina and Prior Lake 20, Eden Prairie 10, Itasca 4, Bloomington 3, Columbia Heights, Maple Grove/Osseo and Richfield 1
Individual event winners
• Solo short: Anna Fischer, Wayzata, 62.145.
• Solo long: Caitlyn Close, Wayzata, 65.38.
• Solo extended: Sarah Cao, Wayzata, 69.573.
• Duet short: Olivia Linn-Ruby Ravnholdt, Wayzata, 61.368.
• Duet long: Close-Nirali Somia, Wayzata, 65.377.
• Duet extended: Sophie Ogaard-Grace Zimmer, Stillwater, 67.311.
• Trio short: Sierra Dohm-Linn-Ravnholdt, Wayzata, 62.145.
• Trio long: Hannah Dettmann-Luci Miller-Julianna Silva, Stillwater, 65.38.
• Trio extended: Jenna Hahn-Katlyn Ringquist-Lauren Webert, Wayzata, 69.573.
• Figures short: Fischer, 62.789.
• Figures long: Close, 64.259.
• Figures extended: Cao, 67.812.
• Team short: Wayzata (S. Dohm, Audrey Friesen, Fischer, Hannah Johnson, Pia Leiseth, Linn, Ravnholdt, Audrey Zhou), 61.092.
• Team long: Wayzata (Ketura Bremseth, Close, Mikyla Dohm, Lydia Gengler, Willa Letscher, Aarohi Shah, Campbell Weinand), 63.999.
• Team extended: Wayzata (Nicole Aadalen, Brooke Alexander, Cao, Jenna Hahn, Marisa Perrine, Rinquist, Riley Ruegemer, Webert), 67.406.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.