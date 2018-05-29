TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

The Washington Post looked back on the 1997-98 Capitals, who sold only 6,668 season tickets and still had tickets available on gamedays for the Stanley Cup Final vs. Detroit. Now, the Caps have 413 consecutive sellouts, and tickets for sold-out Games 3 and 4 are going for $900 minimum.

WATCH THIS

For the second year in a row, the WNBA is streaming games on Twitter. That includes three Lynx games, starting with Tuesday's game at Atlanta (6p.m.), which is also on FSN Plus.

LeBron James

RANDOM FANDOM

"What a fun team to watch. Great coaching, solid fundamentals, great defense, good and timely hitting, great young pitching, and as Coach Anderson stated, a lot of grit. If you like baseball, get to the regionals to see this team play."

"alextheturk" on the Gophers baseball team at startribune.com.

TWEETED

"*Almost* 40 years of NBA Finals appearances in eight words: Magic, Bird, Jordan, Hakeem, Shaq, Duncan, Kobe, LeBron."

— Former 76ers GM Sam Hinkle.

@samhinkle