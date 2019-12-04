After suffering a 8-2 loss against Mora/Milaca last week, the Cambridge-Isanti boys’ hockey team knew they had to step up their game.

And the Bluejackets did, playing with grit in a 6-4 victory over Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

After trailing the Redhawks 4-2 with 14 minutes and 3 seconds left to play, the Blue Jackets answered back with four goals in the third period. Junior defenseman Gaven Ziebarth started the scoring surge. Forwards Treyten Green, Nathaniel Bauer and Jacob Ziebarth had the other goals.

The Bluejackets improve to (1-1) and play at home against St. Paul Highland Park on Thursday.

Forest Lake 4, Elk River/Zimmerman 3 (OT): Senior forward Jordan Oberholtzer scored in overtime to lead the Rangers past the Elks. Oberholtzer assisted Jack Makelke for Forest Lakes first goal, while teammates Kyle Blanchard and Jackson Maas scored in the first and second period, respectively. Freshman forward Zach Michaelis scored two goals to lead the Elks.

Girls’ hockey

Maple Grove 4, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 3: Junior forward Tristana Tatur scored a hat trick to lead the Crimson over the Tornadoes. Teammate Stella Retrum scored the other goal. Anoka/Spring Lake Park senior Maddie Mashuga also had a hat trick.

Rogers 3, Elk River/Zimmerman 2 (OT): Avery Farrell had a role in all three goals, including scoring in overtime, to pace the Royals past the Elks. Farell assisted goals by forwards Abigail Patin and Paige Vreeman. Halle Johnson and Madelyn Christian scored for the Elks.

Boys’ basketball

Cambridge-Insanti 77, Coon Rapids 56: The Bluejackets' Henry Abraham started the season off right by scoring 36 points, 12 on four three-pointers, in a victory over the Cardinals. Jordan Doe had 20 points for Coon Rapids.

Zimmerman 110, Chisago Lakes 102 (3OT): Senior guard Carter McEachern broke his own program single-game scoring record with 46 points as the Thunder won over the visiting Wildcats. Andrew Koehler scored 37 points in Chisago Lakes’ season opener.

Woodbury 60, Farmington 59: Junior guard Bradley Cimperman scored 28 points to lead the Royals past the host Tigers.

Girls’ basketball

St. Paul Como Park 72, Tartan 33: The Class 3A, No. 4 Cougars beat the Titans by outscoring them 27-8 in the second half. Sophomores Ronnie Porter and Kaylynn Asberry led Como Park with 27 and 22 points, respectively.

Totino-Grace 77, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 52: Totino-Grace senior Carla Meyer scored her 1,000th career point in a victory against the Red Knights. Eighth-grader Olivia Olson led Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 20 points.

Avail Academy 62, Eagle Ridge Academy 36: Senior forward Annika Dykstra scored 20 points for the Valors in their victory against Eagle Ridge Academy. Delaney Willcock scored 22 points for the Gryphons.

