President Donald Trump was headed to Minnesota Monday morning to visit a Burnsville truck and equipment company for a roundtable discussion on tax cuts and the U.S. economy.

Accompanying the president on the Tax Day jaunt are Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Minnesota U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican who represents a district north of the Twin Cities. Emmer also is the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of the House Republicans. U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza also was on board Air Force One, according to the White House.

Reporters traveling with the president said Trump's motorcade pulled up on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 11:26 a.m. Eastern Time. The president gave a thumbs up through a car window as he arrived.

Trump will appear at Nuss Truck & Equipment "to tout the success of the American economy under his pro-growth policies, including the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," according to a White House statement.

A number of local groups have announced demonstrations around Trump's visit, including a Muslim civil rights organization protesting Trump's recent attacks on Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat whose district adjoins the Second Congressional District where Trump's roundtable will take place. The Second District is represented by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat who defeated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis in November.

Monday is the day tax filings for 2018 are due to the federal government.