President Donald Trump has declared St. Louis County a disaster area eligible for federal assistance, following a series of storms and flooding in early October that ravaged Duluth's showcase trails and waterfront, including Canal Park.

Winds of nearly 90 mph pushed waves on Lake Superior up to 20 feet high, lashing the shoreline and causing an estimated $18 million in damage, city officials have said.

Former Gov. Mark Dayton requested the federal designation in November, a month after the storms.

The presidential declaration, issued Friday, opens the door to federal assistance for state and local governments as well as some nonprofit organizations. Federal funds also can be used throughout the state for hazard mitigation measures.

The storms nailed the region while it was still recovering from a battering the previous October. Some areas of St. Louis County are still involved in emergency repairs and replacement of damaged facilities.

Brock Long, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, named Steven W. Johnson as the coordinating officer for the recovery operations.

ROCHELLE OLSON