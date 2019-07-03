A trucker rear-ended another semitrailer truck and was killed in the collision on a highway in the northwest Twin Cities just as the morning commute was picking up Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 6:10 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 10 at Jarvis Street to the northwest of Dayton, according to the State Patrol.

Jose Claudio Jimbo Llapa, 40, of Columbia Heights, died in the collision, the patrol said. Llapa was not wearing a seat belt.

The other driver, Douglas W. Price, 57, of Zimmerman, was not hurt. The patrol said he did have his seat belt.

Price was accelerating on Hwy. 10 away from Jarvis Street, when the other truck hit him from behind, the patrol said.