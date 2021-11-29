An armed carjacking suspect was fatally shot by police after they entered a Mounds View liquor store Sunday night, according to police.

Events unfolded about 7:15 p.m. when police responded to a call of shots fired on the 2500 block of County Road I. While responding to that call, officers got a call about an armed robbery in the parking lot of a nearby Aldi.

Officers said they encountered a victim who said a man pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive to a liquor store on Mounds View Boulevard. The man with the gun ran inside the liquor store, police said.

Employees ran outside and told officers the suspect was inside by himself. Officers from Mounds View and New Brighton entered the store where they were "confronted by the armed suspect," Mounds View police said.

Several officers discharged their weapons striking the suspect. They rendered first aid and the suspect was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later Sunday evening.

Bodycams were active and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.