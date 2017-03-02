A St. Cloud mental health treatment center for children that has been plagued in recent years by dozens of serious health and safety violations is closing its residential treatment services.

St. Cloud Children’s Home, a 60-bed center operated by by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, is transitioning from residential services to day treatment, which means that children who receive therapy at the center will go home at night.

“Effective immediately, we will no longer be accepting residential admissions,” said Stephen Pareja, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, in a statement posted online.

The decision comes less than a month after the center was sanctioned by state regulators for violating 33 state rules governing the health and safety of vulnerable young patients. Among the violations was a routine failure to prevent young patients from banging their heads repeatedly against the facility’s walls and windows, to the point where some suffered concussions and head bleeding. At least two of the children received emergency medical treatment.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services, which regulates children’s residential treatment centers, took the unusual step last month of placing the facility’s license on “conditional status,” citing the “nature, chronicity and severity” of the violations.

There are currently 30 children and teens residing at the St. Cloud Children’s Home, which was founded as an orphanage in 1924. They will be discharged or transferred to other facilities over the next two months, officials said.

