Trevor Hildenberger’s season has gone from bad to worse.

Allowing runs in six of eight appearances caused the Twins to option him to Class AAA Rochester last week. Then the righthander surrendered four runs in one inning Friday, and three more in two innings Tuesday.

“It comes down to executing and making good pitches. We’ve seen Hildy pitch well for us. Early in the year, we were calling on him in some of our most difficult spots,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“He was getting the job done and getting some swings and misses. “But ultimately, the execution probably wasn’t where he wanted it to be. He’s acknowledged that, too. We’ve talk about this already — finding ways to make those pitches, which he’s fully capable of making, more consistently.”