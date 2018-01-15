Want to watch the Vikings play the Eagles for the NFC championship on Sunday?

Sun Country just made that easier than scoring a last-second touchdown.

The airline has created a one-time special flight for Vikings fans headed to Sunday’s game. The flight leaves Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 8 a.m. Sunday, and departs from Philadelphia at 1 a.m. Monday. No hotel required.

Here’s what you need to know to plan a winning trip to the City of Brotherly Love — including more information on that flight.

Getting there

Sun Country will charge $599 per person in coach and $999 per person in first class for the round-trip charter flight. The 8 a.m. flight is to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport at 11:40 a.m., plenty of room for pre-game festivities. It departs hours after the game, at 1:00 a.m., arriving at MSP at 3 a.m. Book the flight by calling Sun Country at 1-800-359-6786. Transportation to and from the game is not included.

American and Delta both fly direct from MSP to Philadelphia, but prices aren’t looking good. Flights with a Saturday arrival and Monday return were in the $800 range during a Monday morning search. Those willing to go the extra mile for their team, literally, could potentially save by flying to Newark International or Baltimore-Washington International, 90 and 100 miles away from the stadium, respectively.

Game tickets

A limited number of tickets for the game — scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. Eastern time Sunday — will go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets will be sold online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. There will be a four-ticket limit per household. The newly released tickets will range from $170 to $255, with standing-room-only tickets listed for $135. Resale tickets are already available at Ticketmaster, ranging in price from $378 to more than $4,000.

The stadium

Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles’ home stadium, is in the South Philly neighborhood and part of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex (think the 76ers, Flyers and Phillies). The complex has 22,000 parking spaces and is on the Broad Street Line of the subway, making it easily accessible from Philadelphia’s Center City. It also includes XFINITY Live, a giant dining and entertainment venue filled with bars, restaurants and both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Fans could be warmer watching a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Lincoln Financial Field, with room for 69,176 fans, is open to the elements (remember in 2010, when a Vikings-Eagles game there was postponed from Sunday to Tuesday because of a blizzard?).

Be a tourist (and a fan)

South Philly is known for its cultural diversity. While its Irish and Italian roots remain evident, you can also pick up a great bowl of Vietnamese pho and Mexican tacos. Chickie’s and Pete’s — which offers the “Ultimate Tailgate,” a jumbo lump crabcake on a cheeseburger drizzled with aioli sauce — is a neighborhood classic. Grab a cheesesteak from Tony Luke, a Philadelphia institution, or Oregon Steaks, open near the stadium 24/7.