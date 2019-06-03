A train fatally struck someone on the tracks near Wayzata High School over the weekend, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 10 a.m. Saturday just south of where the school’s football, soccer and track facility is located, according to Plymouth police.
Authorities have yet to identify the victim or explain what led to that person being on the tracks when the Canadian Pacific Railway train came through.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Music
Apple Valley jazz prodigy knows way to Carnegie Hall
The 16-year-old sophomore at Apple Valley High School ranks among the nation's most accomplished student alto sax jazz players.
West Metro
Train fatally hits person near Wayzata High School
The incident occurred late Saturday morning, police in Plymouth said.
Local
One dead in crash in western Minnesota
The crash occurred Saturday night in Lac qui Parle County
Local
Ex-congressman, longtime Mpls. mayor Don Fraser dies at 95
Fraser was the mayor of Minneapolis from 1980 to 1993. He remains the longest serving mayor in the city's history.
South Metro
Freak crash southwest of Twin Cities kills vacationing couple on motorcycle
A farm trailer broke free from a tractor southwest of the Twin Cities, hit a motorcycle and killed both its riders, authorities said. The incident…