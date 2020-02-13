Candlelight events

Gooseberry Falls State Park

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday

• Ski, snowshoe or hike. Refreshments, campfire and marshmallow roast. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)

Myre-Big Island State Park

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Bring snow boots, snowshoes or skis and follow the path through the woods. (1-507-668-7061; mndnr.gov/myre)

Snowshoeing options

Whitewater State Park

10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Join a naturalist each Saturday and see a unique area of the park off-trail. (1-507-312-2300; bit.ly/whitewatershoe)

The Landing: Minnesota River Heritage Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Take a scenic, guided hike. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/landingshoe)

French Regional Park

10-11:30 a.m. Sunday

• This is one for the family and promises hot cocoa. Equipment provided. Cost is $6. Ages 4 and older. Call 763-694-7750 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/frenchfamily)

French Regional Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Enjoy the activity with a scenic, guided hike. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7750 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/frenchshoe)

Bird banding

Lowry Nature Center

9-noon Saturday

• See wild songbirds up close. They’ll be carefully trapped, studied, banded and released. Drop in anytime. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/lowrybirds)

Fatbike fun race

Cleary Lake Regional Park

9-1 p.m. Saturday

• A fatbike fun race on a packed trail. The 10-kilometer action starts at 10 a.m.; 5K beginner race at 11:30 a.m. Preregistration cost is $15; $20 on race day. Call 763-559-6700 to preregister. The event is open to all ages. Helmets required. Rental bikes are available onsite from Michael’s Cycles. Call 952-447-2453 to reserve a bike. (bit.ly/clearyfat)