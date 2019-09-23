Tracking Kirk Cousins

We will track Kirk Cousins all year long in his second season as the Vikings quarterback.

Inside the numbers

Attempts 24

Completions 15

Yards 174

Touchdowns 1

Interceptions 0

Passer rating 112.0

Turnovers 0

Performance

Grade: 8 out of 10

The Vikings and Cousins returned to playing on their schedule, which meant fewer throws and plenty of handoffs while, at one point, leading 21-0 against the Raiders in the second quarter. A slow start was avoided on the opening drive on third down thanks to WR Stefon Diggs, who drew a holding penalty on a Raiders cornerback; instead of a Britton Colquitt punt, the Vikings moved the chains on the third-and-9 play and scored a touchdown four plays later. In the second quarter, Cousins nearly scored a rushing touchdown on a quarterback draw from the Raiders 5-yard line, but took an unnecessary hit near the goal line instead of going down.

The Good

Fast start: Two consecutive passes for 55 yards and a touchdown put Cousins on the fast track early, ensuring the rest of his Sunday was light work. Cousins hit rookie tight end Irv Smith Jr. in stride on a 20-yard completion down the seam. On the next play, Cousins faked a handoff and rolled to his left, where he found receiver Adam Thielen wide open on a deep crossing route to his right. Cousins threw across his body and hit Thielen in stride for a 35-yard touchdown. The Vikings’ play-action and screen games were rolling against the Raiders.

The Bad

Minor hiccups: There were still minor flaws despite Cousins’ 112 passer rating. He tripped over rookie center Garrett Bradbury on the first snap, resulting in a 4-yard loss on first down. Cousins was also hit with intentional grounding on the third series, when the Raiders blitzed on first down. To avoid a sack, Cousins threw to nobody, drawing the penalty. Running back Dalvin Cook’s 18-yard screen catch dug the offense out of the hole. Cousins also had a third-and-9 pass batted down at the line in the second quarter.

Quotable

“When I can get the edge and stand there and be able to wait on Adam to cross the field, that’s the key to the play. And you know, last week [in Green Bay] they were taking away those edges or those clean edges. You couldn’t get them, so those plays weren’t able to develop.” — Cousins on the 35-yard touchdown pass to Thielen.

Analysis

Another quiet fourth quarter: Because of back-to-back home blowout wins against the Falcons and Raiders, Cousins has yet to attempt a pass in the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019. That’s obviously not sustainable. His play in the fourth quarter remains under a microscope after he posted a 100.4 passer rating in final quarters last season but committed eight of his 17 turnovers in those critical fourth-quarter moments.

Andrew Krammer