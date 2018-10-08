Tracking Kirk Cousins

We will track quarterback Kirk Cousins all year long in his inaugural season as the Vikings’ signal caller.

Inside the numbers

Attempts 37

Completions 30

Yards 301

Touchdowns 1

Interceptions 0

Passer rating 109.6

Turnovers 1

Performance

Grade: 8.5 out of 10

Quarterback Kirk Cousins executed a quick-passing plan out of the gate, one that had him completing 20 of 24 throws in the first half while averaging just about 6.5 yards per throw. Then, after halftime, Cousins took his shots. Perhaps no throw was more encompassing of his latest big day than the 68-yard catch and run to receiver Adam Thielen.

Quotable

“He made some unbelievable throws and he threw some guys open, because there were about three or four times where he had to throw it early and then Diggs and Thielen went and got the football.” - Mike Zimmer.

The good

Fearless: Cousins was hit 10 times while throwing his 37 passes Sunday in Philadelphia. Those passes included pivotal plays such as the third-and-1 conversion to Thielen in the first half and two fourth-quarter throws, one to receiver Stefon Diggs for 13 yards and a 6-yard pass to Thielen made with three Eagles in his face.

The bad

Overthrows: He overthrew Diggs in the first quarter on what could’ve been a gain of 10-plus yards. After an 8-play scoring drive by the Eagles in the third quarter, Cousins’ first pass of the next drive sailed over Thielen’s head on first down. These were small errors in the grand scheme of Cousins completing 30 passes for 301 yards.

One analysis

Cousins is now just one of a handful of NFL quarterbacks completing at least 70 percent of his passes through five weeks of the season. The others include the likes of Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Saints future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who plays Monday night but is likely to remain in that 70-percent completion category.

Around the league

A quick look at former Vikings starters Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

Bradford

Arizona Cardinals

Bradford has been replaced as starter by rookie Josh Rosen.

Result: Cardinals 28, 49ers 18

Keenum

Denver Broncos

Comp-Att 35-51

Yards 377

TD-INT 2-1

QBR 00.0

Result: Jets 34, Broncos 16

Ben Goessling