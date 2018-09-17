We will track quarterback Kirk Cousins all year long in his inaugural season as the Vikings’ signal caller.

Inside the numbers

Attempts 48

Completions 35

Yards 425

Touchdowns 4

Interceptions 1

Passer rating 118.8

Turnovers 1

QB Rating 118.8

Performance

Grade: 9.5 out of 10

One could argue that Cousins deserves a 10 because he did everything in his power to put the Vikings in position to win with one of the best games of his career. His only interception was Laquon Treadwell’s fault. And his last two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter were showstoppers. The Vikings looked cooked several times but Cousins gave them a chance with an extraordinary fourth quarter and overtime.

Quotable

“I am tired and I don’t know what to feel after a tie. It is a unique place.”

— Kirk Cousins

The good

Perfect passes: Two stand out, obviously. Trailing 23-14, his 75-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs gave the Vikings new life. Cousins managed to top that play by squeezing a pass between two defenders into the arms of Adam Thielen for a 22-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left. Still not sure how he got the ball into that tight window while being hit, no less.

The bad

Slightly off: Cousins seemed to have miscommunication with his receivers at least twice in the first half. The first one came when Diggs broke off route as the ball sailed down the field. Two plays later, on third down, Cousins wasn’t expecting the snap and was fortunate to grab it. He forced a pass into double coverage that fell incomplete.

What the data say

Cousins’ 48 pass attempts were the fifth-most in his career. The Vikings had no choice because their running game produced little and they trailed 20-7 entering the fourth quarter. Cousins attempted 29 passes after halftime, completing 21 of them. Two of those were drops by Treadwell.

Around the league

A quick look at former Vikings starters Sam Bradford and Case Keenum.

Sam Bradford

Arizona Cardinals

Comp-att 17-27

Yards 90

TD-INT 0-1

QBR 53.0

Result: Rams 34, Cardinals 0

Case Keenum

Denver Broncos

Comp-att 19-35

Yards 222

TD-INT 0-1

QBR: 61.8

Result: Broncos 20, Raiders 19

CHIP SCOGGINS