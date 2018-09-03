The Miesville Mudhens play Chanhassen at noon Monday in Shakopee for the Class B state amateur title, with a second game to follow in Chanhassen wins that game in the double-elimination tournament.

In the Class C single-elimination final, Sobieski plays Plato at 3 p.m. in New Prague. Sobieski defeated Young America 2-1 in a semifinal game on Sunday while Plato beat defending champion Kimball 12-5.

Young America reached the semifinals with a 4-3 victory in 14 innings over New Market earlier Sunday. Young America appeared to have won the game in the 12th inning, but the winning run was disallowed.

St. Louis Park won the Class A tournament two weeks ago with a 2-1 victory over Lyon's Pub. It was the third state title for St. Louis Park, which also won in 2002 and 2008 and went through the double-elimination tournament without losing a game.

The St. Louis Park Pirates.

The Class B tournament is double-elimination; the Class tournament, which has a field of 48 teams, is single-elimination.

